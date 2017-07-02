Cactus Pear Music Festival: decade three takes off

By Gary Albright

The engines are humming, command control has initiated the countdown, and Flight Commander Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio’s finger is over the button to catapult the region’s stellar summer chamber music festival, Cactus Pear Music Festival, into its 21st season. With 17 musical stars by her side for two festival weeks starting with the first concert Thursday, July 6, in Wimberley, Texas, Sant’Ambrogio is ready to ride into the third decade of this much-awaited San Antonio summer institution with five distinct programs and four cities on the itinerary.

“Before we chat about the artists and programs,” she starts, “I should mention that we are thrilled to have a new San Antonio venue! We have moved our local concerts to Concordia Lutheran at 1604 at Huebner and look forward to the extra seating capacity, the larger stage and the addition of a new music-embracing audience. Opening night is Saturday, July 7, at a new start time of 7:30 pm.”

When asked about the venues over the years, Sant’Ambrogio volunteers that the festival’s travels have taken them far and wide. “When we first started in 1997, I kept it small. Two programs total: two in San Antonio, and one each in Austin and Nuevo Laredo. I always said we had to stay in the black. As a nonprofit with a small, hard working board, I wanted to make sure we always stayed on solid financial footing. I think the second season we traded Nuevo Laredo for Laredo and, by the third season, we started our norm: four cities, with Kerrville added that year. In the interim, we’ve been up to Georgetown, Fredericksburg, down to Uvalde, and added Boerne in 2001, one of our mainstay cities with a most faithful following,” she said.

“So, we like to expand into new areas as we move on through the years. It’s always great to see new faces, be greeted with new energy and gain devoted supporters along the way,” she reflectively added. “It’s about the audience, playing some of the greatest music ever created and experiencing that rapt attention that comes with such beauty in intimate settings. You can’t beat it. And when you are on stage with some of the best musicians in the world, it’s even more of a joy.”

I asked Sant’Ambrogio about her complement of musicians this year, typically made up of some of the stars of the San Antonio Symphony (SAS), along with artists and colleagues she plays with throughout the country, as well as emerging talent she comes across.

“We’ll be joined by five SAS musicians this season, all wonderful artists: Principal Clarinet Ilya Shterenberg, newcomers Principal Flute Mark Teplitsky and Principal Oboe Paul Leuders, and Albanian cellist and pedagogue Holgen Gjoni; SAS violinist Craig Sorgi helms our Young Artist Program as the festival education director. By the way, we just held auditions for our Young Artist Program and nine accomplished San Antonio students won tuition-free fellowship spots; we can’t wait to work with them,” she answered.

Then, she gets back on track listing the professional musicians: “Austin Symphony Principal Viola Bruce Williams is back, along with acclaimed violinist Sandy Yamamoto who joins us for the first time. Mark Holloway, a regular with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, makes his debut along with Scott Cuellar, the gold medal winner of the 2016 San Antonio International Piano Competition. CPMF veterans—violinist Dmitri Pogorelov, Canadian violist David Harding and Minnesota Orchestra title-chair cellists Beth Rapier and husband Anthony Ross—round out the crew. For one concert only, in Boerne on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m., we present an exciting saxophone quartet Bel Cuore in a program with works by Ravel, Ligetti, Bach and others. We can’t wait to present them for the first time—and can’t wait to launch all five programs this summer.”

The festival opens July 6 and 7 with “Letter Perfect B’s: Beethoven, Brahms, Beach & Bonis” followed on July 8 and 9 with “100% Guaranteed: Mystery & Romance,” a program that segues between Don Giovanni and a Rimsky-Korsakov sextet. The third program, in Boerne only on July 9, features the Bel Cuore Quartet in “Certifiably Scintillating: Seductive Saxophones.” Week 2 of the festival kicks off with “Combo Special: Winds, with Strings Attached,” in which the flute, oboe and clarinet are featured, on July 14, in San Antonio only. The festival concludes with “Handcrafted…in Far & Distant Lands,” an exotic mix of pieces, and is performed in the three cities of New Braunfels (July 13, 7 p.m.), San Antonio (July 14, 7:30 p.m.) and Boerne (July 15, 3 p.m.).

And with her hand on the throttle, Sant’Ambrogio is ready for another decade: “I’m always excited at the start of a new season and believe that it’s going to be the best ever.” With a smile she says, “We’re shooting for the stars!” The 21st season begins July 6 in Wimberley, July 7 and 8 in San Antonio, and July 9 in Boerne.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cpmf.us.