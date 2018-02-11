BSC unveils ‘Manifest’ exhibit

Blue Star Contemporary (BSC) presents their new exhibit, “Manifest,” featuring photographs by artist Wendel A. White from his series by the same title, on view through May 6.

The Manifest portfolio is an ongoing project producing photographs of African American material culture contained within public and private collections throughout the U.S. These repositories include diaries, receipts for the purchase of humans, doors, photographs, souvenirs and other artifacts— material from the history of the black community.

The photographs are made with a 4 by 5 inches view camera using film or digital capture, and the prints are pigment-based inkjet.

“I am increasingly interested in the residual power of the past to inhabit material remains,” said White. “The ability of objects to transcend lives, cultures and millennia suggests a remarkable mechanism for folding time, bringing the past and present into a shared space that is uniquely suited to artistic exploration. Various projects have occupied my attention during the past two decades.”

The project is concerned with the physical remnants of the American concept and representation of race. The histories of slavery, abolition, the U.S. Civil War, segregation, oppression, accomplishment, and agency are among the narratives in the photographs.

The exhibit then goes through time during the Civil Rights movement with a portrait of the Malcolm X Tape Recorder, symbolizing empowerment. The empowerment then leads to American pop culture with the portrait of Jimi Hendrix’s Vest.

“Various projects have occupied my attention during the past two decades, in retrospect, each has been part of a singular effort to seek out the ghosts and resonant memories of the material world,” said White. “I am drawn to stories ‘dwelling within:’ a spoon, a cowbell, a book, a photograph, or a partially burned document.”

White was born in Newark, New Jersey and grew up in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He earned a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts (BFA) in Photography from the School of Visual Arts in New York and a Master’s of Fine Arts in Photography from the University of Texas in Austin.

WHite has received various awards and fellowships including a John Simon Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship in Photography. He has served on the board of directors for the Society for Photographic Education for three years.

BSC saw his prestigious work and wanted to provide the city with a past, present and future of American history.

“These works on the wall are identified as objects of protest or have a connection to self- expression and they have this audibility to them.” Jack McGilvray, Blue Star Exhibitions and Programs manager. “When you look at these objects you can sense the sound and sense the context behind these objects.

BSC has served as an incubator for contemporary art in San Antonio for the past 31 years. Annually, it hosts 20 exhibitions annually within its four onsite galleries and multiple offsite locations within the gallery.

The BSC has served more than 300,000 visitors each year at BSC through exhibitions, the MOSAIC after-school education program and community events.

For more information about “Manifest,” visit www.bluestarcontemporary.org. BSC is opened Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.