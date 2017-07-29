The Bottling Department Food Hall officially opens at Pearl

Pearl Bottling Department, San Antonio’s first food hall, officially opened their doors this past Monday to hungry customers ready to try new concepts.

The new food hall houses five independently owned food vendors that span a wide range of cuisine, along with a bar serving wine and beer curated in partnership with High Street Wine Co. The new tenants include:

Bud’s Southern Rotisserie– specializes in Southern comfort food with a soul deep in the heart of Louisiana, brought to Pearl by Pieter and Susan Sypesteyn of Cookhouse and NOLA Brunch & Beignets.

Fletcher’s- an all-American hamburger concept from Chef Sergio Remolina is focused on quality ingredients, the unique patty is made of a short rib, chuck, and brisket blend and served with artisanal lettuce and sugar cane ketchup on brioche buns from Tribeca Ovens.

Maybelle’s- A doughnut shop that will offer gourmet donuts made fresh daily, fried pies, and Merit coffee.

Tenko-A ramen bar and first fast casual concept from industry veterans Chef Quealy Watson (of The Monterey and Hot Joy) and business partner Jennifer Dobbertin.

The Good Kind-a modern market and cafe from Tim McDiarmid, offering food and lifestyle choices that encourage a more balanced and sustainable life.

“We were thinking about the highest and best views for a new food hall,” said Elizabeth Fauerso, Pearl chief marketing officer. “Pearl culinary director Shelley Grieshaber thought it would be wonderful to have a space where chefs and food entrepreneurs could try new concepts. This was a great opportunity to open new concepts for the very first time in very low risk environment and also create a wonderful amenity for all of San Antonio.”

Although the pearl houses several restaurants including Botika, Il Sogno Osteria, La Gloria, Nao Latin Gastro bar and many more, it is important for the staple to keep competition at bay. Fauerso expounds that there is open communication between all owners of the restaurants as well as an ecosystem to provide customers with the right food options.

“We look at the Pearl as a culinary ecosystem with all the elements and entities that complement each other and are symbiotic,” continued Fauerso. “We think very hard about not only the concept in order for this to be successful, but also the vision that we dream about. We want a long community shelf life through organic sense where people can come in and collaborate about people who are passionate about San Antonio’s culinary scene.”

As a former brewery operating from 1883 to 2001, Pearl reflects a vivid past while embracing the future with LEED-certified complexes mixed with historic architecture. Since their renovation, the Pearl has provided a unique experience as a top culinary and cultural destination.

The mixed-use space features retail, dining, picturesque green spaces, paseos riverside amphitheater, and the third campus of The Culinary Institute of America. Fauerso hopes to see the Bottling Department progress in the future with more restaurants to provide up and coming chefs the opportunity to bring their skills to the table.

“The leases of the food hall are two years and we did that purposefully,” said Fauerso. “We also hope that this supports culinary entrepreneurs interested in growing their own concepts and business; and they would move on and new chef comes in a gets his opportunity to launch something. It’s like an incubator.”

The Bottling Department will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week from Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information on Bottling Department, visit www.bottlingdept.com.