“Black Panther” doesn’t scratch the surface of Marvel hype 

Marvel films accumulated $2.6 billion at the worldwide box office last year. In 2018, Marvel looks to surpass this number, with the strength of the hyped “Infinity War Pt. 1” and “Black Panther” on the roster. The first offering of the new year — “Black Panther” — has struck a racial conscience vein in our current tumultuous times. The movie is a benchmark as the first superhero film celebrating and embracing African culture, prompting countless to dress up in Wakanda garb over the opening weekend. The promotions have hyped the latest superhero entry as “The Godfather” of the MCU. Unfortunately, what we get is more “The Godfather Part 3” than Brando – a visually stimulating caper shot by Rachel Morrison (the first woman nominated for cinematography for “Mudbound”), that is a flat comic book adaptation benefitting from its urban mythos.

T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) was first introduced in “Captain America: Civil War”, where his subplot was overshadowed by Cap and Iron Man regularly engaging in contests of ‘punch face’ with each other. After his father is incinerated in a terrorist attack during a diplomatic summit, T’Challa inherits the Black Panther shawl, wrecking both mortals and superheroes alike to slate his thirst for righteousness. Now, T’Challa is the king of his hometown of Wakanda – an El Dorado-esque utopia fueled by the rare metal vibranium. The fabled city is hidden within the heart of East Africa, avoiding the outside world in fear of society abusing their precious resources.

T’Challa wrestles with the seclusion and quarrels with his on-and-off again girlfriend Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) — a humanitarian who argues that revealing Wakanda to the world would bring more good than harm. T’Challa’s mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Okoye (scene stealer Danai Gurira) subscribe to the preservationist worldview: their hidden paradise should continue helping themselves, rather than outsiders. Others like W’Kabi (recently oscar nominated Daniel Kaluuya) argue that it’s impossible to keep Wakanda isolated, in the midst of the tumultuous continent’s landscape. During the political debate, the Wakandians are tipped to the whereabouts of longtime foe Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis, so good sans the motion capture that has defined his career), a one-armed black markets dealer who is constantly pillaging their supply of the precious metal.

The pursuit of the antagonist peaks in an eye-popping casino battle royals and white-knuckle chase sequence that masterfully incorporates rapper Kendrick Lamar’s original soundtrack. For a moment, it seems like “Black Panther” could be the cultural masterpiece that it promised. Instead, the film dissolves into borderline self-parody with the introduction of Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Jordan’s portrayal could be the worst take on a villain since Christopher Eccleston’s droll, forgettable performance as Malekith the dark elf in “Thor: The Dark World”. Every delivery is like the actor is reading off of cue cards, his line recital akin to a competitor narrating a campaign of “Dungeons and Dragons”. It’s a blatant miscast. Kaluuya would have been a much better choice for the villain; if “Get Out” came out before “Black Panther began production, the casting switch would have been logical on bankability alone.

With the advent of future sequels, and the A-list ensemble roll-called in the trailer of “Infinity War Pt. 1”, we are assured that the main characters of “Black Panther” will be okay. Whenever harm is delivered to the titular character — or he is seemingly outmatched and backed into a corner — we are comforted knowing that no harm will befall him or his eclectic entourage of super-people.

Without twists, Black Panther struggles beneath the weight of hyped greatness, clawing its way to a mid-tier berth in a stacked MCU filmography. “Black Panther” is mostly familiar, benefiting from a powerful message of societal relevance. The visuals are stunning; the lack of stimulation — not so much.

3/5 stars