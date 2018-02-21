Black Mirror: Ranking The Six Episodes Of Season Four

Out of Netflix’s vast and seemingly infinite catalogue, Black Mirror ranks as one of the best with the strongest cultural impact, decimating the future as a techno-phobic nightmare where gadgetry essentially saps the soul. The anthology series is binge-worthy, but each individual episode is worth a revisit, regardless of the order that it’s watched. The format seems to be all the rage with Fargo, AHS and True Detective incorporating the device to various degrees of success, but nothing matches the intelligence of Black Mirror — each installment concocts a new device that inevitably leads to the downfall of man, incorporating elements of political satire, morality and existentialism.

Black Mirror originally debuted in 2011. What followed was an agonizing wait; viewers were forced to endure a two-to-three year gap between each of the first three seasons. It was a pleasant surprise when the fourth season premiered a little over a year from the previous offering.

Season four does something that previous arcs failed to do: it instills hope in some of the stories, a positive glimmer of light that was previously extinguished in the murkiness of the show’s past. After all, Black Mirror refers to the dark screen of the device when it’s off; season four powers on the gadget temporarily, for viewers to briefly glimpse the computer’s illumination besides our own vague — and oftentimes droll — reflections.

Here are the episodes of season four, ranked by their greatness.

6. Arkangel

Every mother wants to be overprotective, but Rosemarie Dewitt’s Marie takes the nurturing too far. Directed by Jodie Foster — a mother herself — Arkangel is the name of a technology that allows parents to implant a tracking device into their kids and live stream their experience through a tablet. Similar to how the internet can be censored with age-restrictions, children can have stressful stimuli blurred and obscenities muted with audio distortion. This seems to work for a while while Marie’s daughter is young, but when she becomes a teenager, the device is temporarily placed in storage. When the adolescent fails to come home from a party one night, Marie is tempted to again activate the tablet and watch her daughter’s evening of debauchery.

While the premise is fascinating — as are all episodes of Black Mirror — Arkangel fails to build up any tension for the inevitable decline of Marie’s mental state — a breakdown that is common in the series, but seems routine in this instance. The parallels to modern child monitoring technologies are haunting, but fails to create a new statement. The ending dissolves into startling violence that is shadowed by overzealous parenting — a muddled conclusion that is instantly forgettable when Netflix starts queuing up the next episode.

5. Metalhead

Filmed in black-and-white, Metalhead portrays a bleak dystopian future in which artificial intelligence seem to have triumphed over their mortal creators. After a ragtag gang of humans break into a storage facility, they accidentally activate a guard dog — a ferocious drone that stops at nothing to hunt down and mutilate the intruders. The android releases a small shell that explodes into the flesh of the humans, releasing tracking devices for the dog to stalk its prey.

There isn’t much story to Metalhead; the entire episode’s runtime is devoted to an elongated chase sequence. Beautifully shot, the episode is intense from the start, portraying the clash between human and machine as the best since Arnie terrorized Linda Hamilton in The Terminator. The story doesn’t really go anywhere, but the glorious monochrome photography shows why draining the color from ntense flicks like Mad Max: Fury Road and Logan are currently all the rage.

4. Crocodile

Crocodile best captures the tone of early Black Mirror episodes; the story is devoid of hope, instead portraying the consequences of a troubled past distorting the possibilities of a seemingly optimistic future. Across the isolated and frigid terrain of Iceland, a couple accidentally hits a biker with their car. Instead of doing the ethical thing — aka call the police — they decide to cover up the incident, sinking the corpse and his mangled bike in a nearby lake.

Over a decade later, Mia has made a success of her life; she is now married to a different man and cares for her son. Seemingly out of nowhere, her ex-boyfriend reintroduces himself into her life. The man’s appearance is rough; clearly possessed by the demons of poor decisions, he informs Mia that he intends to tell the widow of the deceased cyclist everything that happened. Naturally, Mia murders her former flame in order to keep her secrets, initiating a domino effect of violence in hopes of keeping her family intact.

The noir is filled with intrigue; how far can someone go to ensure that their skeletons remain in the closet? And how many new skeletons does an individual have to create by ruining other lives to escape unscathed? The intrigue is in the subplot, in which an insurance investigator uses a Minority Report-esque method of watching witnesses’ memories to determine liability in an accident. Both stories inevitably intertwine in a shattering conclusion where no one escapes unscathed.

3. Black Museum

This is the only episode that attempts to connect previous stories in the series. Set in a dilapidated roadside museum, a proprietor takes a wayward traveler on a tour of the collection, explaining that each techno-artifact has a disturbing story to tell. The museum is loaded with easter eggs to appease fanatics of the show. Black Museum is segmented into three separate stories: a doctor uses an experimental implant that allows him to experience his patients pain that eventually deforms him into a deviant; a widower allows his wife’s consciousness to be installed in his brain, and her irritating yammering causes him to transfer her mind into a plush monkey; a death row inmate agrees to loan out his soul after execution, only to be turned into a sadistic exhibit that allows visitors to electrocute his hologram.

All the stories come together in a fourth storyline, concluding with an act of arson that makes the viewer wonder if Black Mirror has reached the conclusion. The season five follow-up has yet to be announced, and if this is the ending, it was one heckuva ride.

2. USS Caliber

The notorious “Star Trek” one — the darkly satirical spoof succeeds in delivering a spot-on, pitch black rendition of the 1960’s space opera. Actor Jesse Plemons (aka “Meth Damon” from the acclaimed Breaking Bad) delivers a riveting performance as the William Shatner impersonating Robert Daly, the captain of an Enterprise-like vessel exploring through space, complete with cheesy 1960s-schlock dialogue. However, all isn’t as it seems. The sci-fi odyssey is an AR concoction by a computer whiz — a loser at work who exacts his real-world frustrations out on his gaming console. Without the knowledge of his co-workers, Daly extracts pieces of their DNA, installing digital clones of themselves into the mod. The problem is, the characters have their own consciousness.

Even after the initial twists, USS Callister doesn’t slow down the thrusters, instead transforming into a tense psychological thriller where captive crewmember attempt to outwit their sinister custodian. Visually, USS Caliber ranks among the very best that television has to offer. This is sci-fi fan fiction at its finest, warped by the troubled mind of a chauvinist coder intent on voyaging away from his ostracized reality.

1. Hang The DJ

The current dating scene is teeming with different social media dating apps promising love. What if you found your soulmate on first swipe? Hang The DJ wrestles with loneliness in relationships, creating a playlist of potential suitors with a device that displays the end date of the coupling. Each romance is supposed to bring the user closer-and-closer to the perfect mate through an unknown algorithm. The pairings can be loveless or lustful affairs, usually ending in indifference.

Our protagonists Amy and Frank meet each other on a first match, and go through a series of ill-fated dates while trying to find one another again.

The episode is one of the most heartbreaking and uplifting in the Black Mirror catalogue; the trials and tribulations hit home to anyone involved in the headache of the dating scene, and leaves viewers with the positives that technology could eliminate the clutter, providing a clear path towards happiness with someone else. The app-based courtship is also treated as an oppressive regime, in which the subjects still maintain some credibility of freewill. Although unrelated to San Junipero, Hang The DJ could be considered a spiritual successor, ranking amongst the very best of the Black Mirror canon.