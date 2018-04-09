Best F(r)iends: Volume One: The Return of an Odd Duo

This film felt like I was witnessing something along the lines of infamous worst film of all time: “The Room” (2003), and it was amazing to watch unfold. The stars of that film, Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero, are reunited, and bring together the chaos and order that made “The Room” so enjoyable to watch.

Imagine if “The Room” was made by competent people. That’s how I would describe this movie. This time, Wiseau is just the main actor, not the writer, director, producer, editor, etc. like he was in 2003. The film was directed by newcomer, Justin MacGregor, and written by the costar, Sestero.

The film follows Sestero’s character as he’s living on the streets, and eventually befriends Wiseau’s character: an odd mortician. Wiseau gives him a job, and the film follows their friendship as it goes through its ups and downs. The entire time, Wiseau gives such an eerie performance, that feels like he could snap at any moment.

Much like the Incredible Hulk, Wiseau’s weird mannerisms and attitude seem to be expertly aimed in a direction that actually got an interesting performance out of him. Sestero, much like in real life, acts as the only one that can understand his friend and reel him in when necessary.

After going into the gold business together, their friendship is tested as Wiseau tries to convince Sestero that he can’t spend the crazy amount of money they’ve made, making things difficult when Sestero tries to live his own life with his new girlfriend. The film reaches a climax when Sestero has to choose between his best f(r)iend, or living his own life with the money.

The inspiration behind the film is shrouded in mystery, advertising that it is based on true events. Apparently it’s based on an idea the two actors had after the original premiere of “The Room”, when they took a road trip together so Wiseau could clear his head after realizing his magnum opus was seen as a joke. After the success of “The Disaster Artist” last year, it seems the two were able to find the funding for one more go at a film.

As the title suggests, this is only volume one, with the next volume set for limited release on June 1 and 4 at Santikos theaters. Be on the lookout for my review of the conclusion to this odd story, and try to see both parts yourself. It’s definitely worth a watch with your own f(r)iends. As for this, I would give it 4 out of 5 stars, because despite how weird the story and acting is, it still kept my interest all the way through, and had me excited for part two. Plus an actor like Wiseau comes around once in a lifetime. While not the greatest, he is definitely the oddest actor you will see in any movie.

