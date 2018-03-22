Bésame Cosmetics: Bringing old-school romance back to beauty routines

Gabriela Hernandez always loved vintage film and cinema, and like so many of us girls, was inspired by her grandmothers’ sophisticated beauty routines. I can imagine she watched her grandma standing at the mirror in awe as she applied her lipstick. Her makeup line Bésame Cosmetics pays tribute to that inspiration.

At the age of 12, Hernandez emigrated from Buenos Aires to the United States, where she followed her passion for the creative arts. She graduated from the Art Center in Pasadena, California, and from there became a photographer, art director and author. Her passion for history and inspiration from Grandma remained, and she developed Bésame Cosmetics in 2004 to bring back the romance in daily beauty rituals.

Bésame Cosmetics recreates vintage makeup from the roaring ‘20s through the groovy ‘60’s. From cake mascaras, to rouge, fragrance, and powders, Hernandez painstakingly researches old-school makeup and recreates textures, colors, details and packaging to recreate the makeup of yesteryear and the spirit of the good ol’ days.

The family-owned company is based out of Pasadena, California and products are cruelty free and made in the United States. They often work with film and television production designers to recreate accurate representations of cosmetics for the big screen.

Bésame Cosmetics sent some products for La Prensa to try out, and they are truly remarkable little treasures. Here are my thoughts on their products:

Cake Mascara: Back in the day, mascara was a solid black block activated with small drops of water. It forms a thick paste, and then applied on the lashes with a small brush. It is considered more sanitary than regular tube mascaras, because it’s not a dirty brush being used over and over.

There is NOTHING like this in the market. Packaged in a gorgeous red and gold tin, it is travel friendly and elegant to boot. I was surprised with the versatility of the product. The paste created is a luxurious black, and it goes on smoothly, and seamlessly. The mascara effectively separates, darkens and lifts lashes, giving that doe-eyed effect of silent film stars. It can also be used as an eyeliner or brow color. Depending on the water/product ratio, you can go for a rich black line to a more opaque look.

The color resisted smudging, and I got eight hours of wear with it, even in the hot Texas sun. It washed off easily with regular soap and warm water.

I admit, cake mascara can be a little complicated to use at first. It can be tough to find the perfect water to product consistency, and the applicator can be intimidating. Unlike tube mascara, this one takes a little more time to apply. Not something to use if you are in a rush, but definitely worth doing. At $25 a pop, it is worth every penny, as it doubles as many products and will last a very long time. It comes in black and brown.

Classic Color Lipstick: According to Bésame, lipstick colors are replicas on actual vintage lippies. Bésame sent their iconic color “Bésame Red;” the color that started it all. Bésame Red is a ‘True red with a cooler, blue-toned base with a semi-matte finish.” From the get-go, I fell in love with the metal red and gold encasing.

This is arguably one of the best lipsticks I’ve ever used. Unlike pointed modern day lipsticks, 1930s and 1940s lipstick shapes were designed for form and function, to apply with ease. It has sharp tips to line lips and a blunt side to fill in color, which made a fool-proof way to apply it smoothly, and without the guesswork.

The lipstick lasted a solid six hours on me, and will last longer if you blot it with a tissue. Even after fading off, the lipstick left a pleasant dark pick stain on my lip, so no reapplication is really needed. Blotting the lipstick once or twice with tissue makes the lipstick longer lasting.

Bésame lipsticks cost $22 a pop and come in other color online. With the amount of detail in packaging, and staying power, this is definitely an investment that’ll have people turning heads.

Vanilla Brightening Powder: Did you stay out a little too late last night? No worries. Bésame Cosmetics Brightening Powders will have you looking radiant and even out that skin tone. The loose powder is perfect for use under the eyes, and can be used alone of under foundation to give that healthy, even complexion.

Bésame Cosmetics sent two brightening powders: one was French Vanilla, and the other Brightening Violet. The powders came in an adorable plastic jars decorated in the same red and gold motif, and a lovely little powderpuff.

French Vanilla was a yellow-tinged powder that can be used as a setting powder, complexion fixer, or concealer. The Violet powder was lavender, and effectively worked to negate redness and sallow yellow skin I had from a night of too much partying.

Putting this stuff on my face felt like an angel’s kiss. Velvety, smooth and lightly scented, the finely-milled powder didn’t cause build up or get cakey throughout the day. A little bit goes a long way. I used the powder during the weekend and have seen a marked improvement in my skin texture, only after a few days. In the hot Texas sun, I’d definitely recommend blotting it on the face to negate shine, and keep the face kissably smooth and even.

Brightening powder costs $22 a pop, and comes in two other shades, including chai vanilla, and vanilla rose. A small amount of this product goes a long way, and the package is travel friendly to carry on your purse. It will last a long time and definitely worth the cost.

Bésame Cosmetics can be found at select Sephora stores, at Sephora.com, or purchased at Bésamecosmetics.com