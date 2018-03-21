Ballet San Antonio unveils 2018-2019 season

Ballet San Antonio (BSA) recently announced their 2018-19 season complete with two world premieres and the return of the holiday classic.

The theme of love comes in many forms in a year that includes classic, family and sultry performances. The season opens Friday, October 19 with the world premiere performance of “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the classic fairytale.

For the holidays, “The Nutcracker” will transform San Antonio into a winter wonderland. In the spring, BSA will conclude their season with the sultry world premiere of “Carmen.”

“I am proud to be creating two new world premiere blockbuster ballets for the upcoming season,” said Willy Shives, BSA artistic director. “Both ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Carmen’ are lively story ballets focused on the dramatic. I am equally eager to showcase my dancers, as they have never been more ready to take on the complexity and rigors of the new season.”

World Premiere, “Beauty and the Beast”

October 19-21, 2018

Cursed to live his life as a ghastly beast because of his arrogance, a handsome prince must find true love to break the spell. There must be one special woman to look through his exterior to find who the beast truly is. Shives invites audiences to lose themselves in the joy of this beloved fairy tale in dance form.

“The Nutcracker”

November 23-25, 30 and December 1-2, 2018

Share in Clara’s adventures as she is swept away by her Nutcracker prince into an enchanting Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. Do not miss the excitement of the battle scene featuring the Nutcracker and the notorious Mouse King, a scene filled with a brigade of soldiers and army of mice.

Audiences will also take delight in the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy and her dazzling display of dancing divertissements from around the world. Performed to Tchaikovsky’s enduring score, the performance will awaken the imagination in all of us.

World Premiere, “Carmen”

February 15-17, 2019

When the death card reveals to Carmen, the fabled temptress of Seville that she will die at the hands of one of her lovers she scoffs and goes about her wiles. Her attraction to an intense young soldier named José is short-lived when she meets a new lover, the exceptionally handsome bullfighter, Escamillo. A sizzling tale of seduction, jealousy, betrayal and rage—all in the name of love.

With the season set in place, Shives could not be happier to bring fresh choreography and dancers poised to hit the studio. Shives continued to explain he hopes that it translates to the audience and that BSA is a professional ballet company with world class dancers.

“I enjoy challenging [the dancers] very hard because that is where I come from,” continued Shives. “We are the seven largest city in the country, and we need to have a viable, beautiful, professional ballet company that belongs to San Antonio.”

The BSA 2018-19 season subscriptions to the public are on sale now.

Purchase online at www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 and in-person at the Tobin Center’s Box Office at 100 Auditorium Circle, San Antonio, TX 78205. Box Office hours are Monday – Friday from 10.00 am – 6.00 pm and Saturday from 10.00 am – 2.00 pm.