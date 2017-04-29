Ballet San Antonio presents a ‘Bold’ 2017-18

Ballet San Antonio (BSA) and Artistic Director Willy Shives have announced the 2017-18 season as “Bold and Beautiful,” which will feature romantic and dramatic elements.

When compiling the new series, Shives wanted to use a specific theme that embodied the color red, as well as powerful and memorable characters to tell the stories. He also wanted to incorporate choreography that included works from George Balanchine and Gerald Arpino to add essence to each performance.

“The beautiful side of things will be seen in ‘Giselle.’ It is a white, haunting and tragic story that will be dramatic in comparison to the following two,” Shives told La Prensa. “The bold side of things will be featured in ‘RED’ where the company will dance through passion, love and strength. ‘The Nutcracker’ features special choreography by legendary Joffrey Ballet co-founder and artistic director Gerald Arpino.”

BSA will open its season with, “Giselle,” a story of innocence and betrayal, and a timeless tale about the redemptive power of love. It is considered one of the greatest romantic ballets of the 19th century and is in the repertoire of every major ballet company. The show will take place on Oct.13-15 at the Tobin Center of Performing Arts, located at 100 Auditorium Circle.

Also coming to the H-E-B Performance Hall, opening the holiday season at the Tobin Center is Ballet San Antonio’s highly anticipated production of “The Nutcracker.” This holiday classic, full of wonder and magic is for the young at heart. The show will take place on the weekends of Nov. 24-26 and Nov. 30 – Dec. 3.

“RED” will be BSA’s third performance that will evoke passion and love. The program features a mixture of works including George Balanchine’s energetic “Rubies,” Gerald Arpino’s “Round of Angels” and additional works by Shives, including a world premiere. The shows will take place on Feb. 16-18.

The company will also present “Ballet in the Park,” on April 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Travis Park, 311 E. Travis St. where audiences can enjoy a free evening of performances and a class with a Q&A.

Through the four performances, Shives wants the audiences to take away the “Bold and Beautiful” elements of each show and the local traditions of the city.

“I want my dancers to express the [kindness] of this city throughout the new season,” continued Shives. “There are traditional characteristics I have found in people that I have met in San Antonio. They are respectful characteristics that carry into their own community and are passed from their grandparents. Traditions last a long time, and I want to show that.”

BSA 2017-18 season subscriptions are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.tobincenter.org, via telephone at (210) 223-8624 and in-person at the Tobin Center’s box office at 100 Auditorium Circle. Working hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.balletsanantonio.org.