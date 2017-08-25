Austin City Limits marks sixteenth year with upgraded fan experience

Austin City Limits (ACL) Fest organizers are preparing to bring big musicians on stage as well as adding new amenities and developing an improved layout at Zilker Park.

This year’s ACL will take place Oct. 6 through 8 and Oct. 13 through 15 with performances from JAY-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The xx, Solange, FOSTER THE PEOPLE and more. The festival area across Barton Springs Road, typically used for the ACL Fest Box Office, will be incorporated as part of the main festival grounds, and will host one of eight stages, as well as food and bar options.

Fans will also have the opportunity to choose from three convenient entrances to the fest including the existing Lady Bird Lake Entrance, a Barton Springs East entrance and a Barton Springs West Entrance, and an additional Box Office.

ACL Fest will also feature a wine tent with an expanded selection of wines from around the world. This shaded haven will be the perfect place to relax in between sets, chill with a nice bottle of wine or a cold glass of bubbly and nibble on a delicious bite.

For those looking to dance the night away, a new Silent Disco has been added to the schedule for both weekends. Each night from 8 p.m. till 10 p.m. at the Tito’s Stage, fans can slip on a pair of ACL Fest-supplied headphones and quietly groove to tunes from live DJs.

Platinum ticketholders will also have additional amenities in 2017. Including an opportunity to enjoy a new lounge located in the northeast area of Zilker Park with a private, elevated viewing deck, side stage viewing platforms at the two main stages, and food from award-winning chefs including Naomi Pomeroy, Aaron Sanchez, Andrew Curren, Tim Love, Mike Lata and Andrew Wiseheart.

Continuing a long tradition, ACL Fest will continue to provide FREE shuttles for patrons from downtown Austin. Shuttle information will be available at www.aclfest.com/information as the festival approaches.

General Admission 3-Day Tickets for Weekend Two are still available, while only General Admission 1-Day Tickets for Friday and Sunday are available for Weekend One and Two at www.aclfestival.com/tickets. 3-Day & 1-Day VIP Tickets, 3-Day & 1-Day Platinum Tickets, as well as Hotel Packages for both weekends are also available. Music fans ages 10 and under will be admitted free of charge accompanied by a ticketed adult.This year’s performance schedule is available here: www.aclfestival.com/schedule.

The Official 2017 ACL Festival Late Night Shows line up has also been announced taking place from Oct. 5 through 15. This year’s Late Night Shows include a variety of ACL Music Festival artists including Ryan Adams, Run The Jewels, Spoon, Tove Lo, Portugal. Check out the full list of shows at www.c3concerts.com/latenight.

An exclusive pre-sale opportunity will be available to C3Concerts.com E-list subscribers on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. CDT to 10 p.m. CDT, while supplies last.