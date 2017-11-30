Animal Crossing Pocket Camp: A mobile delight

Amanda@laprensasa.com

Instead of spending time with my family and friends this Thanksgiving holiday, I spent it collecting monarch butterflies, red snapper, and crafting furniture for a talking dog. That’s right. Animal Crossing hit mobile, and I am hooked.

On Nov. 21, Nintendo released Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Pocket Camp is the fifth offering in the Nintendo mobile games, and hits the mark in terms of keeping the charm and purity of the console-based Animal Crossing titles, both spiritually and aesthetically. For what it is, Pocket Camp does its job well. It’s a tease; a precursor to the main series release coming to Nintendo Switch, sometime in the future. (Nintendo has yet to announce release dates. I’ve yet to own a Nintendo Switch.)

For those already familiar with Animal Crossing, it’s already known what’s in store. For newbies, here’s the plot: there isn’t much of one. You play a little bit daily, doing chores, slowly earning bells (this worlds currency) to pay off your mortgage by helping your witty, talking animal friends, collecting furniture to decorate your house, and buying clothes. It’s just a real-time, no urgency, and alternate existence. It is easy to get lost for hours in playing, and this game is no exception. Gameplay is exceedingly simple; one-handed taps work in the same way a controller normally would.

In this AC universe, you play the role of camp manager, and basically your job is to woo over as many animals as you can to your campsite to just chill out. Instead of a mortgage on a house, it’s a camper payment, if you choose to upgrade it. You help out your campers by catching fish, bugs, and foraging fruit and seashells from different map screens. They, in turn give you gifts in the form of steel, wool, paper, cotton, etc., which is used to craft furniture.

One thing that differentiates from other titles is the option to purchase ‘leaf tickets,’ which are the games way of speeding things up. Instant gratification, if you will. Many have already criticized the ‘predatory’ way to earn them. However, Pocket Camp is very generous with leaf tickets, but you’ll have to work for them, like any mobile game. Honestly, purchasing them isn’t required. This is Animal Crossing, and that’s part of the charm; the name of the game: waiting. That feeling of victory after finally acquiring that last piece to a coveted furniture set is akin to winning the science fair at school.

Without this feature, the game plays as any other Animal Crossing title. Those that want instant gratification aren’t catching the spirit of Animal Crossing: make friends, help others, relax, carpe diem.

When Nintendo announced they’d be throwing their hat into the mobile game fray in 2016, much to the terror and chagrin of most hardcore Nintendo fans. Predecessors Miitomo, Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes and Pokémon Go performed well when first announced –and produced plenty of revenue for Nintendo; they also died off as quickly as they emerged. Let’s hope that Pocket Camp can weather the storm and see brighter, sunnier days.