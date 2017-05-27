‘American Epic’ highlights the story of Lydia Mendoza

By Nathaly Cruz

On Tuesday May 16, PBS launched “American Epic,” a three part historical documentary that explores the recording journey during the Roaring 20s. A series produced by Allison McGourty, Duke Erikson and Director Bernard MacMahon.

In the 1920s, as radio took over the pop music business, record companies were forced to leave their studios in major cities in search of new styles and markets, giving the opportunity to all the ethnic groups of America and gave a voice to everyone

Unfortunately, there is no documentation of these events and nearly 90 percent of the recording masters have been destroyed – a vital part of American cultural history lost.

Over three episodes, narrated by Robert Redford, “American Epic” rescues this history. The remarkable lives of these seminal musicians are revealed through previously unseen film footage and photographs, and exclusive interviews with music pioneers, their families and eyewitnesses to the era.

The third episode, “Out of the Many, the One,” will take viewers to San Antonio, home to a vibrant Spanish language music scene and Lydia Mendoza, one of eight children born into a musically inclined family. Airing on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. CT. on PBS, the episode will tell the story of Mendoza, who made the break though in the Spanish language market.

The recording of the song “Mal Hombre” established Mendoza as a star throughout the Southwest, and as the only woman in San Antonio that played a 12-string guitar.

La Prensa recently spoke with director Bernand MacMahon during a phone interview, where he discussed the importance of this episode and shared an insight of the filming process.

“I was introduced to Lydia’s grandchildren who live in San Antonio. I went to their house where they have an incredible collection of photographs of her and the stage costumes she used to make for her performances. They have her books of lyrics, and they have pictures from her infancy to her last days. She is a really inspiring story,” said MacMahon.

MacMahon always wanted to tell Lydia Mendoza’s story because he believes that she is a powerful figure in Mexican-American music and culture.

Her family came from northern Mexico, and they moved back and forth between Monterrey, Mexico, and South Texas several times during Lydia’s childhood. Americans, who were convinced that all Mexicans had head lice, poured gasoline in her hair.

“She was a remarkable woman to come from crossing the Texas border, having her hair washed with gasoline, and then finally in her 90s, she was awarded medals by President Clinton,” added MacMahon.

In the 1920s, radio had just become popular which meant that record companies were losing their sales. “People were just turning on the radio listening to music for free. Very much like today,” said MacMahon. So record companies were in the search for new music that all ethnic groups could relate to.

MacMahon tells us that Mendoza’s recorded everything at a hotel named The Texas Hotel here in San Antonio, but it no longer exists. He continued by saying that people are always talking about the American dream and Lydia Mendoza reflects the American dream.

MacMahon mentioned that one of the highlights of “American Epic Sessions,” a feature length film showcasing an all-star roster of contemporary artists airing on June 6, is when they rebuilt the recording machine and also invited Ana Gabriel to sing one of Lydia’s song. “We invited the incredible Ana Gabriel to come in and record Lydia’s ‘Mal Hombre,’ and she just did this extraordinary version.”

Before Mendoza, Mexican-American music was very male dominated and Mendoza was one of the big break through female stars.

“This is America’s greatest untold story,” said Redford about the film series. “It’s an account of the cultural revolution that ultimately united a nation.”

For more information please visit www.pbs.org/americanepic.