Alamo City Opera debuts Spanish production ‘La Hija de Rappaccini’

Alamo City Opera (ACO) enjoys singing outside of the box to shift the perspective on traditional opera, including the city’s first presentation in Spanish.

Daniel Catán’s elegant “La Hija de Rappaccini” or “Rappaccini’s Daughter” will debut in San Antonio on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Palo Alto Performing Arts Center. The opera tells the story of a botanist (Blas Canedo-González) who has a daughter, Beatriz (Sandra Lopez De Haro), who has become immune to the poisonous garden and transforms into a part of it.

A man by the name of Giovanni (Nicholas Simpson) comes into her life and falls in love with Beatriz. However, he must decide whether he wants to become a part of the garden with her or walk away. Alamo City Opera’s General and Artistic Director Mark Richter expounded that providing the community with a Spanish performance will embrace the rich and historical Hispanic culture in San Antonio.

“Opera is the one thing I have felt could allow Hispanics to embrace the performing arts in San Antonio in a way that I feel they deserve to be embraced,” Richter told La Prensa. “To present and produce an opera in Spanish is a milestone. We will be doing one every year now because the arts culture is growing in San Antonio and it has to reflect the fabric of this society which evolves with them.”

Metropolitan Opera star Sandra Lopez de Haro returns after triumphant performances in the past with San Antonio Opera’s “I Pagliacci,” “Suor Angelica” and “Carmen.” Stage Director Cynthia Stokes will return from San Diego to stage this haunting masterpiece inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorne. Kristin Roach will lead the capable musical orchestra while some of the best vocalists in the country return to showcase their talents in San Antonio.

Alamo City Opera was founded in 2012 with the passionate intent of building a nationally recognized, professional chamber opera for San Antonio. Since its inception, the mission of the company was to produce exciting and high quality shows in intimate settings.

For the past five years, the company has produced 20 operas, many of which have never been previously performed in San Antonio. By producing works meant for the small stage, the company intends to bring the city new operatic experiences.

“It is important that all cities have the resources and vision to create an environment those local professionals can share with visiting national stars,” continued Richter. “We are supported by our city, and we feel that ACO has been able to offer an experience to not just the audience, but to the performers of tomorrow. We want talent to stay around Texas and have a living in our region.”

Tickets are available for “La Hija de Rappaccini” at $15, $25, $35 and $50. To purchase tickets go to www.alamocityopera.org. Group sales and discounts are available by calling (210) 314-6696.

Opera lovers who cannot wait for the show also have the opportunity to attend the “Noche de la Opera” Gala taking place on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at Herrera Plaza, 1800 W. Commerce. International opera stars will serenade the crowds under the stars at the Spanish Courtyard of The Herrera Law Firm while eating Johnny Hernandez’s paella.

A silent auction will feature valuable items on hand including San Antonio artist’s Victor De La Fuente portrait of Spurs star Manu Ginobili. Tickets for “Noche De La Opera” are available by calling (210) 314-6696.