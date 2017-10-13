ACL Weekend one unites legendary performers, new artists

The Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) celebrated 16 years of music at Zilker Park last weekend with one weekend left to go.

Despite the tragedy in Las Vegas two weeks ago, festival goers felt safer with tighter security during checkpoints, and Austin police patrolling the grounds. Not only were there added measures to safety for adults and children alike, there were also more amenities to keep the foot traffic moving.

This year, changes were made to create better crowd flow and avoid sound bleed issues for the 75,000 dedicated fans each day, as multiple stages have been shifted or relocated. The festival area across Barton Springs Road, was incorporated as part of the main festival grounds, and hosted one of eight stages, as well as food and bar options.

“As an avid ACL fan, I was very impressed that now I have more things to do rather than to stay in one place, because it was getting too crowded,” said 25-year-old Michael Prime, who has been attending ACL since 2010. “It was time for that extra wiggle room.”

On a sunny Friday during the first weekend, Crystal Castles was the main draw during the day with classic songs including “Vanished” and “Concrete.” Edith Frances made an unforgettable appearance while on stage and greeting fans during the band’s performance.

At night Jay-Z held the reigns at the American Express Stage singing mainly his classics including “99 Problems,” “Hard Knock Life,” and “Numb/Encore,” featuring vocals from the late Chester Bennington. On the other side of the hill, The XX played a more somber set at the Honda Stage using blue and pink tones to make the crowd go dancing. They jokingly stated on stage that they understood that Jay-Z will draw more of a crowd, but they were grateful that fans chose them to end their Friday.

Saturday drew throngs of patrons despite the heat. Bands like Joseph and Russ revved up the crowd and were a great primer for the headliner later that night. The legendary Ice Cube took to the stage that night at the American Express Stage with iconic hits including “Straight Outta Compton,” “Put Ya Back into it,” and “Gangsta Nation.”

To keep the night going, Spoon and Chance The Rapper, played fan favorites and even new songs to look out for. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, however, kept the night alive by playing their classic hits including “Under the Bridge,” “Can’t Stop,” “Dani California,” and “Scar Tissue.”

Sunday was the hottest day of the festival, but to keep things cool, many people stayed near Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage to watch Goldfish and Raging Fyah. As the night went by, crowds were still waiting by the lounge for none other than…Silent Disco. Once the doors opened at 8 p.m., everybody got their headphones and started listening to Backstreet Boys, Lil John and DJ Snake.

When asked why he skipped a set between The Killers and Gorillaz, 19-year-old Taylor Martin, a freshman at UT Austin, said that he would rather be able to have fun and move, rather than stuck in a massive crowds gathered at the festival’s main stages.

“I want a different experience rather than waiting seven hours to see the band that I want to,” said Martin to La Prensa. “It was worth it.”

Although ACL is slowly getting more crowded each year, credit is due to the founders for making the festival more convenient as it grows larger. With more fans comes more inconvenience, but the lineup had a great turnout with each performer having their share of audiences ready to listen to their set.

Weekend two of ACL will take place on Oct. 13-15 at the bountiful Zilker Park. For more information, visit www.aclfestival.com.