After 65 million years the dinosaurs are back!

By Jennier Pue, San Antonio Zoo

Dinosaurs have always been fascinating to kids and those who are kids-at-heart. This summer, San Antonio Zoo will transform into Zoorassic Park where more than a dozen prehistoric creatures will fill the zoo, challenging guests to rethink extinct. As guests come face-to-face with these life-sized dinosaurs, they’ll learn how these impressive creatures can teach us about today’s wildlife and the threats they face.

“This unique zoo experience is a way for us to educate our guests about how dinosaurs adapted and thrived for millions of years,” said Chuck Cureau, Director of Public Relations and Promotions.

Zoorassic Park will feature such species as the triceratops, spinosaurus, omeisaurus, and the well-known tyrannosaurus rex! Standing at 18-feet tall, the t-rex will make an impact on guests of all ages! Guests will also get be a paleontologist for a day with two immersive fossil dig sites.

To feed any appetite, herbivore, omnivore, or carnivore, the zoo will have themed dino-foods, drinks, and sweet treats. The popular Riverview Restaurant is set to be transformed into a Dino Diner complete with themed food and a churro-saurus sweet treat!

Zoorassic Park kicks off Memorial Day weekend, May 26 – August 26. This event will be offered daily and is included with standard zoo admission. For an upgraded experience, guests can dine with dinos. This exclusive dinning opportunity is fit for the whole family and even includes a special photo with one of our dinosaurs.

To add to the summer fun, Jungle Boogie Nights is back by popular demand! The zoo gets even wilder at night during Jungle Boogie Nights. When the sun goes down, the zoo will transform into a roaring good time every Saturday night, June 16 – August 25 from 5 – 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy the cooler evening temperatures along with live music and happy hour specials on adult beverages. To complete the family night outing, there will even be food trucks and fun family backyard games. Admission into Jungle Boogie Nights starts at 5:00 p.m. and is $9 for guests ages 3 and older.

Both Zoorassic Park and Jungle Boogie Nights are included with zoo membership. The best way to enjoy unlimited visits to the zoo and these events is with a zoo membership. Additional pricing and information can be found online at www.sazoo.org.