37th Annual Tejano Music Awards to take place this Saturday

The Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA), producers of the 37th Annual Tejano Music Awards (TMA’s), have announced Saturday, October 21, 2017, as the official date for this year’s awards show. This year’s awards will mark its 37th year as the only major and longest-running event to recognize the Tejano music genre.

This year, the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center will be the place TTMA will turn back the clock to the format of the show of the 1990’s by bringing back the award dance that will feature “The Voice“ Jay Perez, Gary Hobbs, and Ricardo Castillon y La Difernzia.

The biggest night in Tejano Music will be the place where fans can expect a spectacular show that promises many surprises, exciting musical collaborations, and recognition of Tejano’s best and brightest stars.

Lifetime achievement honoree “La Reina De La Onda Tejana” Laura Canales will be honored for her role as pioneers and trendsetters in the early days of Tejano music and a special performance tribute to honor her legacy.

Artists scheduled to perform will be Stefani Montiel, Los Desporadoz, Isabel Marie, David Marez, La Calma, David Farias, Grupo Vision and a special performance by Frankie J. plus many more artists to be announced.

Red carpet ceremony will be held prior to the awards show featuring many Tejano artists and special guests to include: Miss Reina Latina San Antonio Sydney Gonzales, Miss Reina Latina Teen Giselle Gomez, Grupo Remedio, La Sombra, AT Boyz, Grupo Remedio, Rick Fuentes & the Brown Express and much more. The red carpet showcase begins at 5:00 pm at the Henry B. Convention Center.

For tickets to the 37th Annual Tejano Music Awards & Dance, visit www.tejanomusicawards.com or visit the Ticketmaster Box Office. Ticket prices range from $50 to $100 for VIP seating.

For the latest updates and announcements on the 37th Annual Tejano Music Awards and events be sure to check the official TMA website at www.tejanomusicawards.com.

Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA) is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote professional excellence; a better understanding and greater appreciation for Tejano music; and to provide a public forum for songwriters, performers and musicians in order to recognize their artistic efforts and achievements through the annual Tejano Music Awards and related events. TTMA is based in San Antonio, Texas: “The Tejano Music Capital of the World.”®