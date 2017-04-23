Viva NIOSA!

By Patti Zaiontz

NIOSA chairman/San Antonio Conservation Society fourth vice president

What do eggs and historic preservation have in common? Not much, unless the egg is a cascarón sold at “A Night In Old San Antonio” (NIOSA), which fuels the historic preservation efforts of the San Antonio Conservation Society. Cascarones originated at NIOSA in its Mexican Market Area in 1959; the sale of these cascarones has raised approximately $648,344 for historic preservation since then.

Roughly $1.4 million is netted each year at NIOSA, which in turn supports the Conservation Society’s restoration and preservation of historic properties and parks throughout the city, as well as education and advocacy programs such as the Heritage Education tours, seminars, grants, scholarships, a resource library and the house museums.

Approximately 35 dedicated Conservation Society volunteers assemble and decorate our cascarones year-round. I am so proud of these and the other 10,000+ volunteers who unselfishly give their time and efforts to support the preservation of our great city.

Here are just some of the treasures we now take for granted, but wouldn’t be here if our Conservation Society leaders didn’t use NIOSA proceeds to save them:

Purchase of San José Mission Granary and begins restoration (now given to state), 1931

San Pedro Park (almost became part of San Antonio College), 1947

Purchased José Antonio Navarro House and still holds easement (now the José Antonio Navarro State Historical Park), 1953

Purchased Aztec Theatre to save from demolition; now holds easement, 1988

$250,000 to restoration of Majestic Theatre, 1989

Reuse of the Hays Street Bridge as hike and bike trail, 2001

$300,000 for the restoration of the Bexar County Courthouse, 2002

$100,000 to the Mission San Juan Spanish Colonial Farm only Spanish Colonial demonstration farm in the US utilizing original historic farmlands)

Purchased Espada Mission acequia and aqueduct–the only Spanish structure of its type still in use in the US, 1936

Restoration of the historic San Juan acequia, 1964

And we don’t only save public landmarks. Using NIOSA proceeds, the Society has awarded $12 million since 1990 for the restoration of people’s homes and businesses that are 50 years or older, and for educational projects relating to history.

Many of us can’t fathom San Antonio without its historic landmarks, and that is why NIOSA is so important and why we work so hard. Join us in our never-ceasing commitment by joining the Conservation Society—and enjoy NIOSA April 25-28!