Una cena donde casi se quiebran los platos

MEDIA ADVISORY: Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Hurricane Harvey with P&G Product Kits and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services ROCKPORT, TX – September 2, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIIRE) – WHO: Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. WHAT: The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of …

Help for People with Diabetes Affected by Hurricane Harvey MENLO PARK, CA – August 31, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – After seeing the extreme state of emergency impacting thousands brought on by the brutal rains of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Beyond Type 1 and Beyond Type 1 en Español have created a guide for providing resources for the Type 1 community and for those …