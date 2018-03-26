Taking Tradition to the Stage: Steeven Sandoval pays tribute to mothers

Mother’s Day weekend is celebrated the second Sunday of May, or in Mexico, May 10. In Mexico, and even San Antonio, it isn’t uncommon to be awakened the crack of dawn by the sounds of serenading mariachis.

According to Mariachi Historian Jonathan Clark, United States began celebrating Mother’s Day in 1908 and Mexico in 1922. To this day, it remains a tradition to send a serenade to mom’s doorstep on her special day.

Serenatas last anywhere from 10-15 minutes long and consist of a section of approximately three to four songs lauding mother. Favorites include Las Mananitas, Gema, Canto A La Madre and Mama.

This year, one of mariachi’s most acclaimed and beloved vocalists returns to San Antonio by popular demand. Guadalajara-native Steeven Sandoval, also known as “La Voz del Mariachi,” returns to the stage to headline “Serenata Para Las Madres” on May 11. Steeven will be accompanied by local and award-winning group Mariachi Azteca de America.

Joining Steeven will be Kyle, Texas native Jizelle Rodriguez, the Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza Vocal Soloist of the Year. Former winners Kamryn Ramirez, from McAllen and Kassandra Juarez from Rio Grande City will also make an appearance. San Antonio’s own all-female mariachi ensemble Flor de Jalisco will accompany the girls.









Steeven Sandoval enthralls audiences with his dynamic voice and emotional performances. Cultural pride exuberates in his stage presence. However, his warm, genuine and kind demeanor shine through, which makes crowds adore him even more.

“Steeven has a style that is magical, elegant and authentic and traditional to mariachi music,” says Cynthia Muñoz, President of Muñoz Public Relations and Producer of the Serenata para las Madres. “Steeven is similar to the great Mexican solo artist Vicente Fernandez in his ability to mesmerize audiences across the globe. Steeven is able to entertain audiences and keep them coming back for more,” she added.

Prior to becoming a soloist, Sandoval performed violin and sang with the internationally famous Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, also known as el mejor mariachi del mundo, or best mariachi in the world. He began with them in 1999, and for 14 years was featured as the primera voz, or first voice.

He later went on to perform with Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán, another prestigious ensemble, and has recorded in numerous albums with both groups. Steeven’s lyrical interpretation of songs, and his heart-touching performances earned him a loyal fan base, enough to embark on a solo career of his own.

Since going solo, Sandoval has performed throughout Europe and North and South America. He has also performed with the Houston Grand Opera in two mariachi operas: Cruzar la Cara de la Luna and El Pasado Nunca se Termina. His recently released CD: 100 Litros de Tequila, features classics like “Voy de Gallo,” “A Los Cuatro Vientos,” and his signature song, “Por Amor.”

“This is a unique opportunity to see some outstanding artists come together to share the stage in one very special evening to celebrate the love we have for our mothers,” Muñoz said. “I hope everyone will have the opportunity to see this amazing event,” she added.

Serenata Para Las Madres happens at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre on Friday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $25-85, and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets, the Majestic Theater Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000. More information can be found at mariachimusic.com.