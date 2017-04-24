Support agricultural education on May 4 for Culver’s Scoops of Thanks Day

Receive a scoop of Culver’s Fresh Frozen Custard by donating $1

What’s better than enjoying a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard? Enjoying a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard while supporting future agricultural leaders, of course.

On Thursday, May 4, Culver’s restaurants will host the third annual Scoops of Thanks Day, when guests can stop by any Culver’s and donate $1 to the National FFA Organization and other local agricultural organizations in exchange for a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard.

Culver’s restaurant in San Antonio is located at 5836 De Zavala Rd.

Last year, Scoops of Thanks Day raised $56,500 for local FFA chapters and other agricultural organizations selected by each restaurant. FFA is a national youth organization whose mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

“We’re proud to support our local FFA chapters, as they provide young people with the education and resources they need to prepare for successful ag careers,” said Jessie Corning, senior marketing manager at Culver’s. “Scoops of Thanks Day gives our guests a great opportunity to join us in our support of ag students.”

Scoops of Thanks Day is part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers program, which raises awareness for all that the nation’s farmers do and supports the next generation of agricultural leaders. To date, the Thank You Farmers initiative has raised over one million dollars in support of the National FFA Organization and National FFA Foundation, local FFA chapters and a variety of local agricultural organizations.

To learn more about the program and how to get involved, visit culvers.com/farmers.