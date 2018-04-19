Student creativity displayed at Barkitecture SA

A forever home could be stylish too. That is what visitors at The Mission Marquee Plaza enjoyed last Saturday at Barkitecture SA. Barkitecture SA is an annual event created and organized by D’Corazon Foundation, Marketing & Special Events.

The annual dog house competition offered a show full of entertainment for the furry friends and their owners and gave high school and college students an opportunity to express their creativity.

Barkitecture SA 2018 winner (first place) went to Career Construction Academy.

Second Place was for Reagan High School thanks to “The Rattler Retreat”.

Third Place went to UTSA & St. Phillips for “NAHB”, the biggest house of the competition.

Harlandale Middle School got an Honorable Mention for using recycle material on their Camper Dog House.

At least 24 dog houses were in competition this last Saturday.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.