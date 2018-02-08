St. Anthony’s Lost & Found: A Poetry Exchange

Ana Fernandez, this year’s winner of the prestigious Joan Mitchell art award, is part of an art exhibit sponsored by the City’s Tricentennial Committee at the Plaza de Armas. The curators chose the theme: “Of a few places lost in time” as a way of looking to the past and reminding us that many small treasures have disappeared, just in our lifetime. I am a big fan of Fernandez, and recommend you see her work, but also that of the twenty-five other talented artists included in the exhibit.

I was born and raised in San Antonio’s Westside, but I had never been inside this 19th Century building. Nestled between City Hall and the San Pedro creek just fifty yards from Commerce street, La Plaza de Armas sits quietly in a space famous for the Chile Queens and commercial warehouses. Despite its name, it is not connected to an armory of the Spanish era.

The Plaza de Armas was completed as the American Civil War was coming to an end, circa 1865. It has served many functions, including a warehouse for the Steves Lumber company, a saloon, and several varieties of retail businesses. No doubt, it suffers from being adjacent to the Spanish Governor’s place, one of San Antonio’s oldest, and according to the National Geographic Society, the city’s most beautiful building.

Over the last century, the Plaza de Armas building fell into hard times. Only with the last five years with an investment of nearly $15 million did it meet the standards to host an art exhibition. With the Tricentennial in full swing, the exhibit more than fulfills the expectations of those who worked on the renovation of the building.

The exhibit combines art and history. An ink drawing by artist XX is a good example. XX’s image of San Antonio attorney Gus Garcia arguing a case before the United States Supreme Court in 1954 says such about Mexican American history.

In this case, Garcia argued against the injustice toward his client whose case was heard by an all-white jury, which was common throughout Texas, even in South Texas where Mexican Americans lived in significant numbers. It was a time of segregation and racial discrimination, and with a court victory, Garcia emerged as a twentieth century hero to his Latino community.

Ana Fernandez’ watercolors captured many of those Westside treasures lost to urban development, and in some cases, simply to hard economic times. There is, for example, a painting of Mario’s, a popular Westside restaurant from the 1940s to early 1990s.

Anyone living in the Westside during this era remembers Mario’s. Author John Phillip Santos writes in a brochure prepared for the exhibition: “In his Mexicano Moderne-styled sanctuary of Greater Mexico Cuisine , Mario–owner, chef, activist of Mario’s–saw a struggle of peoples reaching from Mexico to Palestine…”.

Fernandez has seven paintings in the show, several of which have historical significance likely unknown to most residents of the Alamo City. For instance, there is a painting of a Chinese grocery store.

The Chinese community in San Antonio grew overnight in 1916 when thousands fleeing the Mexican Revolution found refuge in San Antonio. General “Black Jack” Pershing’s army entered Mexico in 1916 for the purpose of capturing Pancho Villa and his army. When Pershing returned to Fort Sam Houston, Chinese families followed him and eventually received permission to settle in San Antonio. For many years, the Chinese residents survived as self-employed entrepreneurs operating grocery stores, mostly in the Mexican American and African American neighborhoods. Mexican American families living in the Westside, and parts of the Eastside, shopped, walked, or drove by a Chinese store on a daily basis. By the 1970s, many of Chinese small businesses had shuttered their doors, casualties of the large chain stores’ price wars of that era.

There is also a turn-of-the-twentieth-century painting of the famous San Antonio Teatro Nacional. The Teatro, located across from the old Farmer’s Market on Santa Rosa and Commerce street, drew nightly audiences from the Spanish-speaking community of San Antonio and beyond. Some of Mexico’s most famous musicians and performers, including comedian Cantinflas, came frequently to the Nacional. To quote John Phillip Santos, the Teatro Nacional and the Zaragoza movie theater next door “were movie palaces that seemed to never close, offering a perpetual carousel of films and Tanda’s de variedad…”.

Ana Fernandez is too young to have ever seen most of the places she painted. But she manages to capture the world as it was, indeed, discovering lost places. Her creative work in this show and recent others have earned her one of the city’s most coveted art awards–a position as an artist in residence at Artpace in the fall of 2018. But before settling in at Artpace, she can expect a good reception in Houston this May where she joins Cesar Martinez and several other San Antonians in a major art exhibition dedicated to San Antonio’s notable artists.

The exhibit is a signature initiative of Poet Laureate Jenny Browne, resulting from a multi-faceted project for San Antonio’s 300th Anniversary entitled St. Anthony’s Lost & Found: A Poetry Exchange. The goal of the project is to commemorate the Tricentennial through a study of poetry and how it can communicate a personal, social, and historical connection to the land, people, and cultures that make up the city’s landscape.

The multi-genre exhibition features community poems and artworks that pay tribute to both the known and lost history of our City. Over 600 poems that were created by students at local schools, community, senior and recreation centers will be exhibited. Visitors will have the opportunity to write their own poems, read, respond to, and exchange poems with those displayed in the gallery. Joey and Paul Fauerso worked with Browne to create a documentary video to accompany the exhibit.

The exhibit will include works depicting the lost homes, buildings, and structures of San Antonio’s past, such as the Teatro Nacional, La Gloria, F.A. Chapa Drugstore, Childress Memorial Church of God, and Whopper Burger. Poet and author John Phillip Santos prepared narratives that explore these structures for a printed chapbook. Rose Catacalos, 2013 Texas State Poet Laureate, created narratives highlighting forgotten and lesser known moments of the people, cultures, events, and even San Antonio’s ecological past for a separate printed chapbook. A diverse group of 13 San Antonio artists interpreted the narratives into drawings and prints. The exhibit includes an installation “Paloma” by M. Guadalupe Marmalejo that explores the loss of Spanish family names that are no longer given to children. The exhibition will be on view through April 27, 2018.