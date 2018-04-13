Spurs celebrate 21st consecutive playoff appearance with pop-up shop and exclusive menu items

For the first time in 21 consecutive playoff appearances, the Spurs will open their first pop-up shop in downtown San Antonio. The store opens Friday and will offer official Spurs swag only available at the location, located at 400 N. St. Mary’s Street. Silver-and-black loyalists will be engaged by a custom-made court — a replica of the AT&T Center’s hardwood. Walls are decorated with new gear showcasing graphics inspired by the Spurs shooting shirts that they will don against Golden State this weekend. The different product lines were meant to provide a nice aesthetic pop and variation from the Spurs Fan Shop.

“We worked closely with the city, so we could get the space to help present our retail aspect in more than just the arena,” said Domenic Notarfrancesco, retail general manager at Aramark of the Spurs. “We have a downtown location for fans to come and shop… after work or during work.”

If successful, the Spurs plan to continue opening pop-ups for the foreseeable future.

As well as unveiling merchandise during the Spurs Playoff Pop-Up event, Aramark previewed exclusive menu items for Spurs home games. Behind a table festooned with micheladas in Spurs pint glasses and fiesta colored tortilla chips, chefs Tony Domingue and Manny Arredondo created the postseason cuisine. Chef Arredondo seemed very confident about the Spurs chances as he cooked: “We are gonna go all the way,” he boasted. “Sweep everyone. Of course, I have to say that.”

The dishes include:

Picante Hot Streak Dog

Renowned as the signature hot dog of the playoffs, the all-beef dog is topped with barbacoa, Big Red pickled onions, jalapeno aioli, sprinkled cheese, and crumbled flaming hot Cheetos.

Brisket Burger

A traditional cheeseburger, but instead of topping it with bacon, a heaping portion of smoked brisket is used instead. The burger is seasoned with barbecue sauce, crispy onions, and served with crispy potatoes.

Barbacoa Melt

Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich accompanied by barbacoa on Texas toast, with a side of french fries.

The Taco Throwdown

Chopped smoked brisket roasted in tomatillo salsa coupled with a spread of pureed black beans, topped with brisket, queso fresco, cilantro, ghost pepper salsa, and pickled radishes.