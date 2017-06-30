‘Shrek, The Musical’ opens at Woodlawn Theatre

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, “Shrek, The Musical” is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale that is tons of fun for the whole family!

Under the direction of Mark McCarver, choreography of Alonzo Corona, and music direction of Darrin Newhardt, “Shrek, The Musical” brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on the Woodlawn stage, proving there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

“Shrek, The Musical” plays June 30 to July 30 every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at woodlawntheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 210-267-8388. Prices are $18 for students and children, $24 for seniors and military, and $29 for adults. All tickets are subject to a $3 service fee. Groups of 10 people or more receive a 20 percent discount.

On July 8, Whole Foods Market invites shoppers to “Fun on the Patio” for an exclusive performance by the cast of “Shrek, The Musical.” Actors will perform musical favorites from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Vineyards location, 18403 Blanco Rd.

For the first time, Woodlawn Theatre will proudly host an ASL (American Sign Language) night on July 22 during the production. Details to follow on www.woodlawntheatre.org.

Free parking is available and located behind Vogue College of Cosmetology on W Lynwood Ave. This area is specifically designated for patrons and is patrolled by a uniformed security guard during the run of each show.

The Woodlawn Theatre is San Antonio’s historic local theatre, located in the heart of the Deco District at 1920 Fredericksburg Road. A 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization devoted to creating opportunities for our surrounding community by providing quality, entertaining, educational and affordable programming for all ages.