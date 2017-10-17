Selena Quintanilla honored by Google

Anyone using Google today will find a well-loved Texas icon gracing the search bar. A Google Doodle featuring Selena Quintanilla takes center stage.

The video, which features Selena’s hit “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” is an animated delight showcasing the icon’s life from her musical childhood into the Queen of Tejana.

“Aside from incredible dance moves and how to belt some serious notes, watching Selena taught me that being Latina was a powerful thing, and that with hard work and focus I could do whatever I set my mind to,” Perla Campos, Google Doodles Marketing Lead, said in a statement. “Watching her showed me that this hybrid cultural identity of mine was a valuable gift I should embrace. Watching her made me proud of being Mexicana.

“It’s incredible that Selena’s legacy grows even larger with time. She continues to show Latinx, immigrants, and bicultural communities around the world to be proud of who they are and to embrace their differences. Also, to work hard for your dreams because doing so makes your achievements that much more meaningful,” Campos stated.

Campos and Selena share similar stories, being small town Texan gals. Campos is the daughter of a Mexican immigrant single mom, who lived in Granbury, Texas: a (primarily white) town. Selena was what began her love for music, and she recalls singing hits like “Techno Cumbia” in the family van on annual road trips to Mexico.

“Most importantly, Selena became a beacon of inspiration and hope for the Latinx, immigrant, and bicultural communities around the globe. Her story of embracing and celebrating all parts of her cultural heritage and persevering in the face of adversity forged an emotional connection with millions,” Campos continued.

Oct. 17, 1989 marks the day of Selena’s first album release with Capital EMI, self titled “Selena“, which would lead to five more albums. Google took the day to celebrate Selena’s life and her enduring impact on her fans and popular culture.

The Quintanilla Family shared rare images of Selena’s prized possessions, including outfits, fan letters and more with Google in an in-depth exhibit which can be seen here.