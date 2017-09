San Antonio celebra sus Misiones

SOCCER.COM Joins Hurricane Relief Efforts with Special T-Shirt to Benefit the American Red Cross HILLSBOROUGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 7, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – SOCCER.COM has designed a special Hurricane Harvey Relief T-Shirt, pledging to donate all proceeds from the sales of the shirt to hurricane relief efforts following the devastating impact of the storm in Texas and Louisiana. The Hurricane Harvey Relief T-Shirt (Item #LV1047752) is available online …

Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Hurricane Harvey with P&G Product Kits and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services ROCKPORT, TX – September 7, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIIRE) – WHO: Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. WHAT: The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit has been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of …