“San Antonio 1718: Art from Viceregal Mexico”: Events and Programs

By La Prensa -
0
5
“De Español e India produce Mestizo”, from series of Mexican Castes, ca. 1780.Oil on canvas; Jose de Páez (New Spain, 1720-1790).Oil on canvas; h. 36 in. (91 cm); w. 41 in. (104.5 cm). Private Collection. (Photo by Minerva Morales)

Tours of the exhibition are given every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and every Sunday at 12 p.m. For more details visit samuseum.org/sanantonio1718.

Lecture Series

  • On the Edge of Empire: San Antonio in the Eighteenth Century by Gerald E. Poyo, PhD.                                                                                                                         Sunday, February 25 / 2:00 – 3:00 p.m    Free with Museum admission.                        Doors open at 1:30 / Space is limited.
  • Fashioning the Self in the Age of Bourbon Reform: Portrait Painting in Eighteenth Century New Spain by Ray Hernández-Durán, PhD.                                  Sunday, March 18 /2:00 – 3:00 p.m.                                                                          Free with Museum  admission                                                                                      Doors open at 1:30 / Space is limited.
  • The Franciscan Renaissance and the Evangelization of Northern New Spain by Cristina Cruz-González, PhD.                                                                                      Sunday, April 18 / 2:00 -3:00 p.m.                                                                              Free with Museum admission                                                                                    Doors opens at 1:30 / Space is limited.
  • Tourist and the Misssion’s Changing Scene: A Visual Perspective with Lewis and William Fisher.                                                                                                          Friday, May 4 / 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.                                                                              Free with Museum admission                                                                                    Doors open at 6:30 /Space is limited.

San Antonio Museum of Art (200 West Jones Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78215). www.samuseum.org (210) 978-8100

Museum Hours

Tue, Fri, Sat     10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.                                                                          Wed, Thurs       10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.                                                                          Sun                  10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.                                                                        Closed Monday and major holidays

Free General Admission: 

Tues            4:00 p.m.  – 9:00 p.m.                                                                                Sun             10 a.m. -noon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY