“San Antonio 1718: Art from Viceregal Mexico”: Events and Programs

Tours of the exhibition are given every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and every Sunday at 12 p.m. For more details visit samuseum.org/sanantonio1718.
Lecture Series
- On the Edge of Empire: San Antonio in the Eighteenth Century by Gerald E. Poyo, PhD. Sunday, February 25 / 2:00 – 3:00 p.m Free with Museum admission. Doors open at 1:30 / Space is limited.
- Fashioning the Self in the Age of Bourbon Reform: Portrait Painting in Eighteenth Century New Spain by Ray Hernández-Durán, PhD. Sunday, March 18 /2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Free with Museum admission Doors open at 1:30 / Space is limited.
- The Franciscan Renaissance and the Evangelization of Northern New Spain by Cristina Cruz-González, PhD. Sunday, April 18 / 2:00 -3:00 p.m. Free with Museum admission Doors opens at 1:30 / Space is limited.
- Tourist and the Misssion’s Changing Scene: A Visual Perspective with Lewis and William Fisher. Friday, May 4 / 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Free with Museum admission Doors open at 6:30 /Space is limited.
San Antonio Museum of Art (200 West Jones Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78215). www.samuseum.org (210) 978-8100
Museum Hours
Tue, Fri, Sat 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Wed, Thurs 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sun 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Closed Monday and major holidays
Free General Admission:
Tues 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Sun 10 a.m. -noon