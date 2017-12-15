Viva La Dough: a cookie dough adventure

Viva La Dough, located at 6222 De Zavala Road #104, recently opened their doors starting their mission to become the greatest cookie dough bar in San Antonio.

The store offers more than 10 freshly made cookie dough flavors for everyone’s palate including homage to David Robinson with their Big Five-Dō flavor. Walking in, you see the highlights of San Antonio including the vintage colors of the San Antonio Spurs and maracas on the wall representing the fiesta season.

This month, they are also having a promotion called the 12 Doughs of Christmas starting on Dec. 12, featuring new and fresh holiday dough everyday until Christmas Eve. Mother-daughter duo Krista and Angelica Rodriguez wanted to make their favorite pastime of baking into a family business.

“We started to see it become popular in New York, we don’t have anything like this here, so my mom and I decided to open our own store,” said Angelica to La Prensa. “We wanted to open up something together, whether it would be a bakery or some sort of business, where we can be creative with the flavors and the name. We needed a creative outlet.”

I recently paid a visit to the store and simply walking in I was happy not only because I was going to try edible cookie dough, but also the energy was very upbeat. Angelica also explained that all the dough made is edible because no eggs are added.

The first item that I quickly dove into was The Big Five-Dō, a cookies and creme dough with marshmallow fluff, representing the city’s pride in the silver and black. Biting into it, I felt like I was in heaven with the flavors reminding me of chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream. It was also not too sweet, allowing you to taste each hint of flavor it carried with a little crunch thanks to the neon pink, neon blue and orange sprinkles.

The next dough that I tried was the classic chocolate chip cookie, which is a perfect one to try for first-timers. The crunch from the chips and the light amount of sweetness and a hint of cinnamon from the dough, you could never go wrong with this flavor.

The last one that I tried was the vegan Christmas Gingerbread Cookie Dough. This is the usual flavor of gingerbread, just a little more sweet. The best part about this dough was that no one could ever tell that it was vegan.

Overall, this was one place I enjoyed and I could not even tell that there were no eggs added to the recipe. If consistency is the question, the dough has all the firmness of ice cream with none of the melting.

With their current success, Krista and Angelica would like to continue to make more dough flavors that include a line dedicated to the San Antonio culture and the Spurs. They are also working to expand their vegan and gluten free cookie dough. What started as collaboration between a mother and her daughter has transformed into a blooming business endeavor that is expected to expand all around San Antonio in the future.

“In five years, we would love to have more stores in the city and we wanted to make a line that was inspired by the Spurs and different things in San Antonio. We have so much culture in San Antonio and we want to show off the excitement of being colorful and have a good time at our first store.”

Viva La Dough is opened from Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/vivaladough and Instagram under their handle @vivaladough.