Ven a Comer Culinary Festival highlights Hispanic heritage

The Ven a Comer Culinary Festival brought in hundreds of people all around downtown San Antonio to try recipes, old and new, from UTSA’s Mexican Cookbook Collection.

Guests had the opportunity to experience mezcal, street food and even fine food and spirits during the Cinco De Mayo weekend. To kick things off, Director and mezcalero Pedro Jiménez Gurría presented a documentary on agave-based spirit from Mexico and the future of the mezcal industry on Friday.

The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) then served Mexican street food at the Latin outdoor Kitchen in the Pearl Plaza the next day for eager foodies to enjoy. To end things on a high note, Ven a Comer featured a multi-course dinner with the dishes inspired by the collection on Sunday.

“San Antonio is not just Tex-Mex and tortillas that are dyed red,” Mixtli Chef Rico Torres told La Prensa. “We are a gateway to Mexico, and when people from around the world visit San Antonio, we have a responsibility to show them that there is something special here and those recipes prelude what Tex-Mex is now. I think that anybody that lives in San Antonio can easily embrace that Mexican history and heritage. There is treasure here that anchors us all together.”

The highlight of the May 7 festival was the multi-course dinner at Hotel Emma, recently named one of the world’s 40 best “food-centric” hotels. Six chefs collaborated on the menu including Jaime Gonzalez and Jennifer Riesman from Hotel Emma, and Torres and Diego Galicia of Restaurant Mixli, who were recently named two of Food and Wine’s Best New Chefs of 2017.

At Ven a Comer, dozens of people showed up for an astounding dinner that included Conejo De Mostaza, Ensalada de Nopales, Pollos Asados con Corn Relish, Smoked Goat Rib, Mole with pork and Chochoyotes and Braised Wild Boar over Garbanzos and Pipián.

For dessert, guests enjoyed delicious meals including Chocolate Negro Modelo-Tres Leches-sweet potato-Malt Chocolate Fudge, and Chevre Cheesecake with Hibiscus watermelon and Toasted Pumpkin seeds, which were all divine. All proceeds towards the event will support the development of and preservation of UTSA’s Mexican Cookbook Collection, one of the largest of its kind in the country.

The cultural collection started back in 2001 when local librarian Laurie Gruenbeck donated 550 books to the university. For over 30 years, Gruenbeck collected books from her previous travels in the United States and because she loved Mexican food.

“She wanted these books to be accessible to researchers, students and anyone interested in culture and history. Through time, we have just decided that this was a perfect area of interest to collect in,” said Amy Rushing, head of Special Collections at UTSA. “With a little budget, we have collected everything from handwritten cookbooks, recipes, and contemporary cookbooks, we are continuing to try to build the collection for many years.”

Other areas of focus include regional cooking, healthy and vegetarian recipes, and corporate advertising cookbooks. The collection has grown to over 1,800 books produced between 1789 to present. The books also provide an intimate view of domestic life and culinary culture.

Now, UTSA would like to invite researchers and aspiring cooks to look and study the biggest special collection in the country at UTSA’s Special Collections reading room in their Justice Peace Library. This is the opportunity for locals and tourist to see what San Antonio has to offer using history, heritage and food to make the recipes come to life, from one century to another.

“Its bringing light into what the collection has to offer and the efforts to try to grow it,” continued Torres. “If I could do something to help preserve and promote it, then I am all about it. At the restaurant, we rescue, preserve and promote recipes, so future generations can be excited about dishes like mole, and these stories and traditions that make Mexican cuisine.”

For more information, visit www.lib.utsa.edu/cookbooks.