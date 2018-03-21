Tucker’s Kozy Korner unveils new lunch menu

Tucker’s Kozy Korner, located at 1338 E Houston St, has been a well-known San Antonio institution on the East Side for decades.

Now, with former Boiler House executive chef Jeff White taking the reigns, Tucker’s is expanding its culinary offerings. Already a popular haunt for brunch on the weekends, Tucker’s recently announced they are now open for lunch during the week, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The new menu features delectable eats that showcase Chef White’s ability to elevate comfort food to a whole new level. Additionally, every third Friday of the month thereafter, guests can join Tucker’s for “Slam Your Daque Fridays,” where they can start the weekend out early with mini daiquiri shots and a Crawfish Boil Happy Hour.

Walking into the restaurant, you feel as if you are into a small 50s diner complete with a full bar. It did get a little busy during lunchtime, however, the lunch menu carries a unique flavor of Tex-Mex and American comfort.

The first item that I tried was the House Chips and Roasted Poblano Queso. The melty quality from the cheese, the hint of citrus from the poblano and chives and the salty chips made it a crunchy combo to try. While the chips are made in house, they were a little too salty for my taste.

The next item was the Pulled Pork Mexican Grilled Cheese including BBQ pulled pork, spicy Mexican street corn with cheddar and provolone cheese. Biting into the sandwich, there was a hint of creamy mayonnaise.

The pulled pork did not make a big appearance because the cheese and the mayo overshadowed it. The fries were perfectly crispy and the spicy ketchup was worth a second visit. I would highly suggest eating this dish with extra napkins around.

The next item was the WTF Spicy Chicken, if you are interested in something unique. Carrying spicy buttermilk fried chicken, spicy mayo, tomato, pickles, cabbage slaw and American cheese made this item a winner.

The new spin on the chicken sandwich with spice and crunch from the vegetables made this dish the best item on the menu.

For dessert, I had the opportunity to try the blueberry daiquiri that the bartender recommended. Although everyone gravitates to the original strawberry flavor, blueberry does not disappoint. Instead of only being sweet, there were citrus, sour flavors which paired well with the alcohol. I would recommend try this flavor during the summer months.

Overall, the tasting was one that takes customers on a gooey adventure filled with comfort. The enjoyable part was that everything on the lunch menu was that Chef White had a vision that caters to everyone’s need whether they are looking for a local flavor or the American taste.

Tucker’s is opened until 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday until 2 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. For more information about the new menu, visit: www.facebook.com/tuckerskozykorner1948 or call 210-320-2192.