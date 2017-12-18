Taco Cabana introduces new holiday favorites

Just in time for the holidays, Taco Cabana introduces several new Holiday Favorites as its way of saying “Season’s Eatings!” including a Ranchero & Verde Beef Enchilada Plate, Pico & Avo-Verde Tacos, a Horchata Margarita and Dulce de Leche Cheesecake. Guests can enjoy these holiday favorites for a limited time now through January 1, 2018.

Among the Holiday Favorites are:

Ranchero & Verde Beef Enchilada Plate: Two enchiladas filled with beef taco meat, shredded cheese, minced onions and cilantro topped with tomatillo verde sauce, spicy ranchero sauce, and drizzled with sour cream. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and two fresh flour tortillas. ($5.99)

Pico & Avo-Verde Tacos: Chicken breasts seasoned with our fajita spice blend wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, and avo- verde salsa. ($5.99 for three tacos or $2.29 each)

Horchata Margarita: Creamy and smooth blend of Horchata, Lunazul Tequila, and Triple Sec rimmed with a festive cinnamon sugar. ($5.75)

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake: Rich cheesecake with a crunchy graham cracker crust drizzled with creamy dulce de leche sauce. ($2.29)

“With the holidays upon us, Taco Cabana would like to say, ‘Season’s Greetings and Season’s Eatings from our family to yours,” said Chuck Locke, president of Taco Cabana. “We hope our guests will enjoy these new Holiday Favorites created in the tradition of providing great food, great drinks and good cheer during the holidays.”

Also new this holiday season, Taco Cabana is offering, for a limited time only now through December 31, a special Holiday Gift Card offer. For every $25 purchase of gift cards, guests receive a free $5 Guest Appreciation Card valid from January 1, 2018 through March 31, 2018.

About Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), was founded in 1978 and will celebrate its 40th Anniversary in 2018. The Brand specializes in Mexican-inspired food made fresh by hand, including fajitas, quesadillas, flautas, enchiladas, burritos, tacos, flour tortillas and a selection of made-from-scratch salsas and sauces. Restaurants feature open-display cooking, a selection of beer and tequila margaritas, patio dining and drive-thru windows. As of Jan. 1, 2017, Taco Cabana operates nearly 170 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service, ethnic restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.