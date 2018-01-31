Sangria on the Burg’s makes ‘Restaurant Week’ appearance

Culinaria’s San Antonio Restaurant Week (SARW) unveiled special menus from restaurants around San Antonio that highlighted the thriving food scene.

One of the restaurants that participated in SARW was Sangria on the Burg, located at 5115 Fredericksburg Rd. The restaurant is a craft house of smoked meats and signature cocktails from a San Antonio team of chefs and bartenders.

Sangria’s concept and menu are a combination of a love for TX BBQ and Mexican spices. Sangria’s bar features signature sangria flavors, hand crafted margaritas and local craft beers.

They purchase organic and local whenever possible and their signature grilled vegetables are lightly marinated in seasoned garlic-olive oil over a wood burning grill. The meats are ground in house and served on wheat or white slider buns on fresh lettuce. The breads are baked daily from “The Bread Box.”

La Prensa recently went to go visit Sangria on the Burg to try their Restaurant Week menu and I must say the experience left something to be desired. Walking in, you will find that it is a small space that can easily be filled on a weekend.

The first course that I tried was the Baby Back Ribs with house BBQ sauce and onions strings. The ribs were modestly seasoned with BBQ sauce giving the onion strings the right amount of spices as well as crunch.

The next dish on the first course was the Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers with herb cream cheese and pineapple sweet and sour. Biting into the poppers, you got crunch and a kick of spices and gooeyness from the cream cheese. The pineapple sweet and sour mix paired only slightly well with the poppers due to its sweetness and it could have been more fresh.

The second course was the Chicken Fried Ribeye with Crisp Pasilla breaded Ribeye steak topped with chorizo gravy served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes and balsamic Brussels sprouts. The Ribeye was slightly tough and hard to bite into. I could not finish the meat portion of the dish because it was another miss on the dish adding something that did not needed to be added.

The meat may have left something to be desired, however, the mashed potatoes and the balsamic Brussels sprouts were a hit.

The next course from the entrees was the Surf and Turf. The dish included a wood grilled beef tenderloin filet and garlic-rosemary buttered jumbo Gulf shrimp that was served over a chile relleno filled with Oaxaca cheese risotto and roasted corn-black bean salsa.

Biting into it, the dish was only warm and needed more time in the stove. The steak was perfect medium rare on my plate and was amazed by the great taste of the side dishes.

The chile relleno was grilled to perfection with crunch, the Oaxacan cheese added viscosity and the beans added a touch of salt. It was like eating a carb-free taco.

The third course was the Chocolate Tres Leches that was another dish that left something to be desired. Biting into it, I expected the traditional milk drenching around the cake. I only assumed that the frosting had the Tres Leches touch, however, I was only disappointed to taste an overpowering caramel flavor. The whimsical part of this dish was that it was served in a cup, and had little character to it.

Overall, my tasting left something to be desired due to lack of pairing with the dish and the flavorful, but inconspicuous protein dish. However, I wondered if they were better off simply serving their regular menu as it boasts many culinary gems.

Sangria on the Burg is opened Tuesday –Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.sangriaontheburg.com or call 210-265-3763.