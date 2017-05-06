Hit the ‘Snooze’ button for breakfast month

During the month of May, I am providing readers with options for places that provide nutritious and delectable dishes for the most important meal of the day.

Snooze An A.M. Eatery, located at 255 E Basse Rd Suite #160, recently opened its doors this spring and have since been full of hungry patrons. In fact, there has been an hour-long wait every day, but to keep your mind busy, there are games to play and coffee on which to sip. General Manager Christopher Edwards was proud to see the restaurant pop up as the brunch culture rises in the city.

“Just recently, San Antonio has picked up on that food movement and sends the message that not all meals have to all be the same,” Edwards told La Prensa. “What is great about San Antonio is that it is classified as the friendliest city in America for two years in a row, and it drives more people to visit top breakfast spots and to bring their friends and family.”

The first item on the menu that I tried during my tasting was the Sweet Potato Hash. Biting into the sunny side up dish, there is a crunch from the sweet potatoes, carrots and kale. There was also a spice to the plate thanks to the Cholula sauce, poblano peppers, leeks and jack cheese. The dish is more for those who are looking for a healthier breakfast.

For those who want savory and hearty, I would recommend The B.E.A.T Sandwich, a happy medium between breakfast and lunch. The sandwich was salty, thanks to the side up eggs, organic arugula and sliced tomato and bacon-tomato aioli, but also sweet with the bacon. The sandwich was perfectly complete with the ciabatta roll and had an essence of doughy and fresh.

If you are looking for something sweet, try the Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes. Edwards explained that it was the customer’s favorite. Cutting into the pancake, you can see the pineapple chunks inside, with the house-made vanilla crème anglaise and cinnamon butter slowly starting to melt. I would recommend getting maple syrup on the side because the pancake was dry and needed a moist texture.

My favorite item on the menu to try was the OMG! French Toast. The dish paired well with the fresh brioche stuffed with mascarpone cheese and topped with vanilla crème, salted caramel, fresh strawberries and toasted coconut. The strawberries and coconut paired well with the crème, adding a hint of sour to the dish.

The restaurant was not only a great start to the morning, but also one to start the month off right. Edwards expounded that with the good reception from the community he would like to open more in the future to cater to memorable family moments before the day begins.

“We are in the seventh largest city in America, and I’ve learned that if people live in one district, they stay at their district. We are lucky that people are traveling out of their comfort zones to come and visit us, and we want the opportunity to be there for everyone,” continued Edwards. “I would like to open up more locations to allow families to come in and enjoy time with their kids before they can go to the school or work. It is those memories that families will cherish in years to come.”

Snooze An A.M. Eatery is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.snoozeeatery.com or call (210) 937-1063.