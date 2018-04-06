Grimaldi’s Pizzeria flourishes through spring menu

This season, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria has unveiled a spring menu that

is comprised of ingredients that one would find in a garden including

Arugula and even watermelon.

Grimaldi’s Executive Chef and Food and Beverage Director

Cory Lattuca wanted to experiment with different ingredients to allow

spring to bloom in each dish. Joshua Bradshaw, general manager of the

Grimaldi’s Quarry, located at 330 E Basse Rd Ste.101, said that the

ingredients were the centerpiece of the salads, pizza, desserts and

beverages in the seasonal menu.

“Our items are always made to perfection including our banana

cheesecake, which always flies off the shelf,” said Bradshaw to La

Prensa. “The best part is that all items are always made in house

especially in the cheesecake. It reminds me of my grandma’s baking.”

I recently went to visit Grimaldi’s to try the new menu and from

what Bradshaw told me about the desserts, it was something unexpected.

But first, I must take you on a roadmap of the savory side of the menu.

The first course I tried was the Watermelon Rocket Salad with

Arugula, watermelon, mint, cucumber and feta cheese all tossed in

watermelon vinaigrette. Chomping through it, I enjoyed the great

balanced flavor of the creamy, but distinct feta with the refreshing

sweetness of the watermelon.

The arugula added an earthy texture and the vinaigrette added

just a hint or citrus, allowing each ingredient to be tasted.

The next item that I tried was the Prosciutto Arugula Pizza, a

white pizza topped with thinly sliced prosciutto, shaved cheese blend

and Arugula. Biting into the thin and crispy pizza, the prosciutto added a

savory and salty quality to it.

It played off well with the creamy and effortless shaved cheese

blend. I would recommend pairing this dish with the tart and refreshing

seasonal Watermelon Lemonade.

The Banana Cream Cheesecake with a Nilla Wafer crust, garnished with whipped cream and

crumbled Nilla Wafers was the best cheesecake I have ever had. Every

flavor played off one another and like Bradshaw said, everything is

obviously made in house.

The whip cream was firm with a hint of zest, the cream cheese

portion was supple with flavor of banana that melted in your mouth the

second it hit your tongue. Every bite provided a complete flavor palate.

The next dessert was the Caramel Coconut Cheesecake on top of

an Oreo cookie crust, topped with caramel glaze and toasted coconut. It

is finished with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.

Although I have expressed my love for chocolate before, I

believe this cheesecake did not compare to the Banana Cheesecake. I

believe that the Oreo Crust added a little too much sugar to the dish.