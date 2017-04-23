Dignowity Meats beefs up the East Side

Price: $$

Dignowity Meats, located at 1701 E Houston St., is a Northeast meets Midwest eatery that serves smoked meat sandwiches for lunch and meat by the pound for dinner, both with divine side dishes.

Owners Andrew Samia and Shane Reed’s inspiration to create this eatery in 2015 came from admiration of old school mom and pop delis that smoked and cooked all of their products on site. The Samia-Reed team started their culinary route with their food truck Crazy Carl’s, which was also featured on “Eat St.,” a show on The Cooking Channel.

They were discovered by their partners, Denise Aguirre and Noel Cisneros, from The Point Park & Eats, who were interested in bringing this concept to the East Side.

“They liked our work ethic and what we bring to the table. The owner of this building is a friend of theirs. They gave us 10 minutes to decide if we wanted [it], and we said yes,” said Reed. “Our concept is East Coast Deli meets Midwest smoked meats because Andrew is from Boston and I am from Kansas City. It worked out perfect because we are sandwich guys who love good food and that was one thing we saw lacking at the time.”

The first main course I tried was the Reuben. I got a crunch with the sauerkraut and the house Russian dressing made it slightly sour, but paired well with the Swiss cheese.

The house smoked pastrami then gave it a kick of sweetness, making the flavors come together for this New York style sandwich on Rye. I must say, this type of sandwich is not usually found in Texas; however, it was something for which to return. The dish paired well with the Sharp Cheddar Mac and Cheese, a creamy and cheesy side dish.

The second entrée was the Pit Beef, which was the restaurant’s take on the Philly. With smoked eye of round house au jus, cheddar, horse giardiniera and horseradish mayo on ciabatta, it was a complete 360 spin on the Philly.

Although it had the basic ingredients, it was my favorite on the menu because it had spice, the meat was cooked to perfection, and the giardiniera gave it an acidic kick. This sandwich is best eaten with the Cold Pasta and Arugula Salad for a refreshing pairing.

The third sandwich was the Burnt End Melt. I must warn you that the smoke beef burnt ends make it little hard to bite, however, once I got to the mac and cheese and barbecue sauce, it was heaven. In fact, I highly recommend trying with grape soda and the Cream Cheese Corn Bake because it reminded me of my childhood.

Ultimately, this was an interesting sandwich experience worth trying on the East Side. I enjoyed that Samia and Reed thought critically when creating the menu to pair the sandwiches and types of meat to pair with the side dishes, and to my amazement, beverages. In the future, they would like to expand the restaurant.

“I would like to have a Dignowity Meats at the AT&T Center, the more the merrier,” continued Reed. “We are true pioneers who are ready for expansion to get people to try our food.”

Dignowity Meats is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.dignowitymeats.com. You can also follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DignowityMeats, Twitter under @dignowitymeats and Instagram @dignowitymeats.