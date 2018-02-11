Desert Door visits S.A.

Desert Door, a line of sotol produced from West Texas-grown evergreen sotol, recently paid a visit to San Antonio to showcase what their brand had to offer.

Sotol is similar to tequila, but do not mistake it for the same spirit. Sotol is made from the Dasyliron Texanum, or Desert Spoon plant, native to northern Mexico, west Texas and the Texas Hill Country. The Desert Spoon plant, takes up to 15 years to reach maturity.

Based on historical artifacts, sotol was first fermented by the Native Americans living in Texas more than 7,000 years ago. Over the last 250 years, West Texans have been moonshining sotol in makeshift homemade stills. The spirit is also made by a handful of producers throughout Northern Mexico, in the states of Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila.

“We were inspired most by the history of the plant and the native cultures’ use of it, which included crafting various intoxicants,” said Judson Kauffman, Desert Door co-founder. “After researching, it struck us as crazy that no Texas company offered a spirit from this abundant resource that is a visual staple across half of Texas. We’re the only distiller that is making something from only Texas ingredients.”

Visitors of the event had the opportunity to try both Original Desert Door Texas Sotol and Desert Door Oak-Aged Sotol. The sotol is available in Austin at select bars and restaurants, with additional distribution channels to be announced in the coming months.

The company process begins by harvesting the plant in West Texas. At the age of 12, wild sotol plants are harvested, trimmed, and cooked in steam, converting stored energy into sugar.

The plant sugars are extracted and fermented in tanks for five days with Desert Door’s organic, proprietary yeast. The resulting mash is distilled in a custom-built, dual-head copper column still. The taste of the spirit reflects the growing conditions and landscape of its desert home.

Desert Door’s portfolio includes two variations:

Original Desert Door Texas Sotol: A spirit that is organic, low-calorie and perfect for cocktails. The 100-proof Desert Door Oak-Aged Texas Sotol, is distilled using the most mature sotol plants (15-17 years) and then aged for 24 weeks in oak barrels. Both the aged and unaged versions of Desert Door Texas Sotol are made with only three ingredients: wild sotol, organic yeast and purified natural Texas water.

The result is a spirit with herbaceous and vegetal notes that leave the palate with a crisp earthiness, a hint of floral mint and just the right amount of sweetness to calm it down. The 750 ml ceramic bottles of Desert Door Texas Sotol are bottled at 40 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) with a starting retail price of $50 each.

The 100-proof Desert Door Oak-Aged Sotol: The product is aged in new American charred white oak barrels and is an ultra-premium sipping spirit. It is reminiscent of a fine aged bourbon with the warmth of brandy, but retaining the unique and wild flavors that only Texas Sotol can deliver.

The aged variation starts with caramel vanilla, mint and floral notes, drawing touches of oak and a subtle hint of smoke through the aging process with a sweet earthy finish leaving impressions of white peppercorn, rose water, and oaky vanilla. The Desert Door Oak-Aged Sotol is available in 750 ml ceramic bottles priced at $70 each.

Although the product is fairly new, Kauffman would like to see the brand expanding.

“We’d like to see the category (sotol) become as popular as mezcal, and we’d like Desert Door to be Texas’ favorite distillery,” continued Kauffman. “We’ve been talking with a few Mexican sotoleros and consumer interest in both Mexico and the US is rapidly increasing, so we’re excited to work with fellow sotol makers to keep pushing the growth.”

For more information on Desert Door and for updates on the distillery, tasting room, and future distribution, please visit desertdoor.com and follow Desert Door at @desertdoorsotol on social media.