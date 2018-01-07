Chocollazo paints sweet portrait

What started out as thought in Mary Collazo’s head on a ride from work turned into a business endeavor to enhance San Antonio’s sweet tooth.

Chocollazo, located at 1451 Stewart St. and 4013 Broadway St., is a sweet combination of dessert restaurant, chocolate shop, ice cream parlor and candy emporium.They also offer Haagen-Dazs ice cream and unique variety of nostalgic and hard-to-find candy. Their chocolate truffles, confections are made in-house.

The idea started four years ago for owner and chocolatier Collazo, who was working at a corporate job for 13 years and was ready to tap into her creative side. For her, chocolate was a universal favorite dessert that all San Antonians deserved.

“The name just came to me and I did not want to take it to waste. I looked at it as a sign needing to pursue something new,” said Collazo to La Prensa. “With the support of my husband, I went back to school and got my certificate as a Chocolatier. I think that San Antonio had a gap that I could fill as far as making creative chocolates and artful chocolates.”

In 2013, Collazo started out with a food truck that traveled around the city for three years including The Point Park & Eats, The Block SA and public events. During her time at the food truck, there was a limited menu that served truffles and dessert offerings including chocolate nachos strawberries, bananas and marshmallows tray could be dipped into chocolate.

Business was challenging at first due to small space and not having enough extra hands to make and sell products. And customers wanted more than just truffles: They wanted desserts to end their food truck experience.

In 2014, she opened the first permanent location inside Lackland Air Force Base; and in 2016, she opened the second location in the Broadway area to expand her resources in the downtown area. From time to time, the company still uses the food truck, but only for catering and public events.

“We injected a lot of personality and color into our truffles and we want to do really unique things like chocolate covered brownies,” continued Collazo. “We also like to create fun and unique things like potato chips and chocolate. We don’t take our textiles seriously, all of our desserts really have a sense of personality. We are pristine and fun, and through the process, we found our niche.”

With the success of the location and the expanded sugary menu, Collazo would like to see the expansion of her business bloom to more locations all around San Antonio. For now, she is proud of how her idea from the drive home from work one day has come to life into a successful plan that showcases the sweet taste of San Antonio.

“I would like to have multiple locations. We think that what we have is special and it is offering a dessert destination and an after dinner date night destination,” said Collazo. “We would like to reach out to other areas in the city and eventually open a crepe restaurant. I want Chocollazo to be the dessert destination that serves top of the line sweets everyone will enjoy.”

Chocollazo’s Broadway location is opened Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Lackland location is opened Sunday from 9:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For the Lackland location, you must have military/DoD access to get on base.

For more information, visit www.chocollazo.com.