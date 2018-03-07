Cake Thieves scope out San Antonio’s sweet tooth

Cake Thieves Bakery is innovating in a new kind of donut in San Antonio where the typical ingredients do not make the perfect dessert.

The bakery makes all vegan donuts with alternative ingredients to oil, salt, milk, butter and eggs. Owners Lauren O’Connor and Kia Beth Geronimo, who are both vegan, have successfully made flavors including S’more, “Nutella,” and Strawberry Coconut.

O’ Connor started the business in 2012 after having a love affair with baking since she was in second grade. At first, it was going to be a New York City business until she fell in love with San Antonio.

“I started it in New York in 2012. I was living here first and working as a pastry chef and a year after I wanted to start my own thing,” said O’Connor. “I went to Brooklyn for four months and got my start at a vegan pop up that happened once a month. After four years, it was grueling to live in [New York], so I decided to return.”

Once the plans were set in San Antonio in 2016, Geronimo was on board with the concept. As a local, Geronimo was looking to invest in a business with a fresh idea and that is when she found Cake Thieves.

“I met Lauren about two years ago when I was looking to invest in a business. Nothing really popped up to me and once I saw what she had in New York and what she was baking, I thought I would give it a go,” said Geronimo.

Both women have gone to extreme lengths to make donuts satisfying for vegans and their dairy-loving counterparts. Flavors include Tres Leches and various candy bars. The inspiration to become vegan for O’Connor started when a vegan friend visited her. It was important for O’Connor to change her baking to make her food vegan friendly.

She also began watching documentaries including “Food, Inc.” that changed her perspective and also her diet. Geronimo was at first a vegetarian because of her affinity for animals as well research into the health benefits.

For both women, it is important to continue their vegan lifestyle and share it to others, through food.

In the Future, O’ Connor and Geronimo would like to open a brick and mortar that will have a menu that extends beyond donuts. They both see a diner in the future that includes vegan pancakes, waffles and coffee.

“A couple more years down the road, we would like to have a diner type place,” said O’Connor. “Being from New Jersey, the diner capital, I had always had a dream of having a vegan diner. I want to see my business evolve, but we are going to work our way up and in the meantime do brunches.”

If you are interested trying a different, yet delicious donut, find Cake Thieves at Mila Coffee and White Elephant daily, and Larder on weekends. To place an order, please fill out a form at www.facebook.com/Cakethieves.