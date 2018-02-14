Bakery Lorraine opens at The Rim

Bakery Lorraine, a local favorite and nationally recognized pastry shop famous for its colorful macarons and exquisite French pastries has opened their third location.

Located in San Antonio’s RIM shopping center,17503 La Cantera Pkwy Ste. 108, Bakery Lorraine’s RIM menu offers pastries, breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. The Rim location also offer beer and wine service, setting it apart from the two other locations.

Partners Jeremy Mandrell and Anne Ng met while baking at Thomas Keller’s world-famous Bouchon Bakery in Napa Valley. After perfecting their craft in California, which included stints in top pastry kitchens around the San Francisco Bay Area, they settled in San Antonio in 2010, and in 2011, they established Bakery Lorraine.

“We’re finally ready to open our doors to the community, especially locals on the North side of the city,” said Biedenharn. “We are thrilled to be opening a third location in one of the largest parts of San Antonio.”

Walking into the new location, there were white walls adorned with rustic furniture to provide many with the opportunity to talk or work on their homework. When you got through the pastry case, there was so many options to choose from, so many items that caught your attention with the dainty portions that were filling.

The first item that I tried from the menu was the Turkey Pastrami with roasted red peppers, fontina and pecan pesto. Biting into it, there was crunch from the bread and the pesto sauce added a creamy texture. For my taste, there was too much turkey in the sandwich, but was washed away with the pickles and the potato chips.

The next sandwich I tried was the Grilled Cauliflower with marinated shiitake, brown butter, fontina and everything spice. First of all, this is the one sandwich everyone needs to try when paying a visit to the bakery.

The shiitake added the perfect amount of salt and tasted like red wine vinegar giving it a tangy taste. The Cauliflower added heartiness to the dish and the butter added a taste similar to the one you would find on thanksgiving.

The Fruit Tart was another item that could not be forgotten. Please do not be intimidated by the abundant amount of fruit, when you get through the middle, it will all be worth it.

The cream side of the tart tastes like ice cream, but the fruit transforms it into tasting like a warm sherbet.

Another sweet item that could not be forgotten was the Lemon Cake. Biting into it, it was not an overpowering taste of lemon, but instead there was vanilla and a hint of lavender, giving spring a welcome. The only heartbreaking part of this dessert was the small portion size.

Overall, the taste at The Rim proved success for both Mandrell and Ng making the location stand out from the previous two. They plan to open more locations including its first ever Austin location, at Rock Rose at Domain Northside, which is slated to open in fall 2018.

Operating hours at the RIM will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information on Bakery Lorraine, please visit www.bakerylorraine.com and follow along on its social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.