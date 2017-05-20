The Art of Donut crafts breakfast into a work of art

Price: $

During the second week of Breakfast Month, I will share how the most important meal of day can also be a bite of something Instagram-worthy.

The Art of Donut, located at 24188 Boerne Stage Rd., entices foodies in San Antonio with 14 donut varieties that make breakfast fun to look at and eat. Couple and owners Andrea Aguirre and Miguel Aja Perochena were inspired to create fried chicken donuts and Liquor 43 donuts to bring more sweet food truck options in the San Antonio community. Thus far, it has since been a hit.

During opening week of November 2016, the couple sold out of donuts within the first three hours of opening, leaving many customers to come back the next day. Today, the couple makes 100 donuts a week and around 250 every weekend. The menu includes a variety of coffee options including Nutella Iced Coffee.

“We chose to start at The Point Park and Eats Food Truck Park because it was one of the first food truck parks in San Antonio that is family-owned and family-friendly,” Aguirre told La Prensa.

I recently visited the food truck and was ecstatic to find so many colorful donuts, especially when one of them was an ice cream sandwich. Aguirre and Perochena explained that during the summer they will be offering ice cream sandwiches for $2 more.

I tried several donuts including The Rainbow Fest with Fruity Pebbles and Strawberry Icing, The Wild Berry with fresh strawberries and Nutella, Leprechaun Charms with Vanilla Icing, Blackberry Lime and the Chipmunk with Nutella and Ferrero Rocher. Biting all the doughnuts, you will not be disappointed because it is a big portion and each donut is puffy and will leave you full after the first half.

I would recommend trying The Wild Berry with ice cream because the chocolate topping and vanilla ice cream balance the sweetness of the donut. The one that stood out alone was the Wild Berry because of the crunch. The heavy hints of strawberry paired well with the dense donut.

Due to The Art of Donut’s success, the couple plans to open a new location in the downtown area this summer. The couple also expounded that they would like to extend their crafty services all around the state including Houston.

“I am going to focus on Texas right now. Our main focus is at least three or four more shops or full trucks,” concluded Aguirre.

The Art of Donut is open Wednesday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. At least once or twice a month, the truck will travel to La Cantera Farmer’s Market on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.artofdonut.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram @theartofdonut.