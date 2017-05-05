‘Paseo Por El Westside’ celebrates Mexican-American history in San Antonio

This year’s “Paseo Por El Westside” will have a new fun twist, with carpa-themed performances.

A carpa is a traditional traveling Mexican tent show. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community is invited to celebrate Mexican and Mexican-American history in San Antonio at the Rinconcito de Esperanza (Little Corner of Hope), located at 816 S. Colorado St. As part of Historic Preservation Month, “Paseo Por El Westside” is a community gathering on the West Side of San Antonio and was started as a reaction to demolitions of historic West Side buildings and against gentrification.

La Carpa Esperanza is homage to famous historic carpas such as La Carpa García, which began in San Antonio in 1914 and traveled around California, New Mexico, Arizona and Texas. These vaudeville-era performances included teatro routines, musical performances, dance routines and acrobatic acts. Joaquina La Arlequína will be the MC of la carpa and will provide comedic political teatro in-between performances. Performers include pachuco dancers, fire eaters and live music.

In addition to performances, community members will have the opportunity to take tours through the West Side, attend workshops, demonstrations and watch performances. Workshops and demonstrations include: genealogy, Dichos (traditional Spanish sayings), plantas medicinales, piñatas, chiles, paper flowers, and cascarones for children.

The community will also have a sneak peek into the newest building on the Rinconcito property, which is an adobe (compressed earth block) building that will be used as a studio for MujerArtes, our women’s clay cooperative. In the summer of 2016, the women of MujerArtes learned how to create the compressed earth blocks and helped build the building as well as being instrumental in the design process. Currently, the women are installing the tiles they made with the help of community members. Some of the women will be taking people through a tour of the building.

Our community partners are San Anto Cultural Arts Center, COSA Office of Historic Preservation, Westside Preservation Alliance and the San Antonio Public Library.

This community event is free and open to the public. There will be some concessions available for purchase. Families are invited whether they were born and raised in the West Side or simply enjoy cultural festivities honoring San Antonio’s heritage.