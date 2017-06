Ozomatli lanzan su versión reggae de “Como la flor”

LOS ANGELES, CA – June 5, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Hispanicize Media Group (HMG), LLC today announced that it has signed an equity and talent management partnership with L.A.’s social media comedy star duo, The MexicanGueys. Launched in 2012, The MexicanGueys is comprised of Jairo Orozco and Bryan Rojo, first generation Mexican millennial cousins …