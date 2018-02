“Noche de Romance” en el Teatro Guadalupe

LBI Media Appoints Nick Valls as General Manager for EstrellaTV’s Miami WGEN Station — Leading Spanish-language broadcasting company hires new station manager and prepares for March launch —

Hispanicize Event Launches ‘Hispanicize U’ Platform to help Promote Latino Diversity in Advertising, PR and Communications — Cal State Fullerton, Florida International University, Florida Atlantic University, Nova Southeastern, Miami Dade College and The Miami Ad School among the universities who have joined this D&I alliance —