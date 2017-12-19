The Mist over the Granite: Enchanted Rock





















With each passing day San Antonio grows more and more into a modern metropolitan. With a current population of more than one million people, the outskirts along 1604 Highway, continues to become homes for those flocking to the Alamo City. Living in a large city means being closer to others, more resources for living and recreation, and living where the “action” is. Luckily, a quaint and calmer country is only a short drive away.

The small town of Fredericksburg, located down Ranch Rd. 965 holds a Texas gem, or can we say, an Enchanted Rock? Enchanted Rock is one of the oldest landmarks in the state and a place to escape routine.

In the middle of December, a fog shrouded the state park covering the top of Enchanted Rock in a canopy of mist. Across the base of the pinkish grey sediment, signs read “Summit Trail Closed” due to the thick fog that blocked hikers visibility and made the rocks a wet, dangerous climb.

This didn’t stop park goers from braving certain heights before reaching the mist and it didn’t stop first-time park visitor, 22-year-old and San Antonio Native, Alejandra Trujillo.

“You don’t realize how much stress your body is holding in,” Trujillo said. “Going into nature and going to places like Enchanted Rock that are so quiet, you can actually get back in tune with yourself.”

It was a dismal setting, yet bright spirits as campers still pinned up their tents, hikers braved slippery heights, and children on field trips ran across the dried river beds of the massive granite giant that is Enchanted Rock. On a day brimming with sunlight or one covered in fog it is a place filled with Texans seeking an escape from the day to day routine.