Mission Marquee Plaza celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with outdoor film screenings

On Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 the grounds and screen of the Mission Marquee Plaza, located at 3100 Roosevelt Ave. will light up in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated September 15th through October 15th. The Throwback Family Film Series is presented by the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office.

“San Antonio is a city filled with immense artistic talent, culture and history,” said District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca J. Viagran. “I invite the entire community to experience through music, art and film the contribution of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. We are a great mixture of legacies.”

Highlights of the event include an outdoor screening of the “La Bamba” movie, pre-entertainment by local artists King Pelican, and over 60 classic cars will be displayed on the lawns of the Mission Marquee Plaza, formerly the Mission Drive-In Theater, as well as food trucks and vendors. Events in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month continue all month long. All events are free and open to the public.

Hispanic Heritage Events at Mission Marquee Plaza – ALL FREE!

Thursday, September 14th:

Thursday Throwback Series: Classics Cars, Live Music by King Pelican and showing “La Bamba”

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 16th:

Mission Marquee Farmers & Artisans Market, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m

Mariachis, Folkloric dance and screening “Cantinflas”

7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 17th:

Sweat to the beat of “Selena” during the Selena Zumbathon

Enjoy The “Selena Movie”

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm

Saturday, September 21st:

The Special screening of “How To Be A Latin Lover”

8:00 p.m.