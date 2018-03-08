Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons headline free NCAA Final Four music

Austin is known as the music capital of the world, but San Antonio will steal some of the cities’ live concert cred at the end of March. Hemisfair Park will play host to the 2018 NCAA March Madness Music Festival as part of San Antonio’s NCAA Final Four Celebration. The three day festival will feature Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons as headliners; additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Admission is free to the public.

The festivities begin at the AT&T Block Party on Friday, March 30, with performers to be announced. Saturday, March 31, will see Imagine Dragons featured on the Coca Cola Music Event. Maroon 5 wraps up the weekend with a headliner slot at the Capital One JamFest.

The event is open to the public on a first-come first-serve basis:

Friday, March 30-AT&T Block Party

● Performances from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.local time

● Artists and highlights to be announced

● AT&T’s Block Party will also be livestreamed on att.com/blockparty

Saturday, March 31 – Coca-Cola Music

● Live broadcast of the first semifinal game

● Imagine Dragons

● Performances from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.local time

● Additional artists and highlights to be announced

Sunday, April 1 – Capital One JamFest

● Maroon 5

● Performances from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.local time

● Additional artists and highlights to be announced

The music experience has entertained over 150,000 fans each year and has seen numerous A-list artists grace the stage. Performers from last year included Aerosmith, The Chainsmokers, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

San Antonio will host their first NCAA Men’s Final Four event since 2008. The semi final round will be hosted Saturday, followed by the champion game on Monday.