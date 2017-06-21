Make your summer a cultural experience (slideshow)

Sunny, colorful and hot. Summer is all of that, but it is also fun thanks to the amount of activities we can do during these months of intense heat.

All the museums and other organizations located along the San Antonio Cultural Route (Broadway Avenue) have already opened a variety of art and science exhibitions that, at the same time, educate and give entertainment to their visitors inside a fresh air oasis, which is really appreciated these days. And, if you want to leave your car at home, you can ride the Viva Route (VIA) 11 A and 11 B to all these museums, as well as The Pearl, Japanese Tea Garden and San Antonio Botanical Garden, for just $1.35.

