Live Through This Tattoo parlor offer Valentines day deal

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, retail stores are packed full with stuffed animals, countles assorted candies in heart-shaped boxes, and flowers, all spread through different shades of red.

While some San Antonians rush to the stores to find deals on gifts for loved ones, others rushed to 24th street for a different popular consumer good. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 14, Live Through This Tattoo shop is offering $14 tattoos for Valentine’s Day as a special for anyone who walks through the shops doors.

Larry Luna has been a tattoo artist for the last six years and is only one of the many artists who took part in the local ink special.

“I would go hang out at the tattoo shop. I was 17 and the local guys told me ‘go get a job, save up some money, and when you turn 18 we’ll do a great tattoo,’” Luna recalled. “So two weeks before my 18th birthday I go back to the tattoo shop. I had 200 bucks. I had my job, I told him: ‘Here you go. Draw something up for me.’”

Since then, Luna has been in love with the craft that would eventually lead the 39-year-old artist to pick up a tattoo gun of his own and tailor to his customers. For Luna, his work is more than just a job. It is a passion and what makes life worth living.

“I started getting tattoos all the time, and then watching them (tattoo artists). The best way for you to learn is go to someone whose work you like, book a date with them, just watch them work and ask a lot of questions,” Luna explained.

What set the Live Through This crew apart from other tattoo shops was the overwhelming flexibility for its customers. Where most shops utilize pre-designed pieces to keep the flow of customers steady, at Live Through This Tattoo guests were allowed and even encouraged to make their own designs that artists gladly sat down with and modified where need be.

Live Through This is located on 619 S.W. 24th Street, Ste. 104. There is a $6 set up fee. The shops insists to call or text 210-601-0451 to start an appointment, as there is a lot of interest in the promotion. As long as the tattoo is paid prior to Valentine’s Day, they will honor an appointment after the holiday. If interested in a custom job, text them or email them a photo to livethroughthistattoos@gmail.com.

People moved in an out of the modest shop, asking when artists were available and even setting dates for the next day or even later in the week. The turning of laminated design pages and the sounds of Motley Crew filled the space between parlor patrons receiving their custom tattoos, all in time for Valentine’s day.