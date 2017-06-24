‘The Lego Ninjago Movie’ to premiere in September

A new animated adventure in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Lego franchise, “The Lego Ninjago Movie” stars Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Michael Peña, Fred Armisen, Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, Zach Woods, Olivia Munn and the legendary Jackie Chan.

In this big-screen Ninjago adventure, the battle for Ninjago City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.

Jackie Chan (“Kung Fu Panda,” The Karate Kid”) stars as Master Wu; Justin Theroux (“Megamind 2,” “The Leftovers”) is Garmadon; Dave Franco (“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”) plays Lloyd; and Olivia Munn (“X-Men: Apocalypse”) is Lloyd’s mom, Koko. Making up the secret ninja crew, Michael Peña (“Ant-Man,” “The Martian”) is Kai; Fred Armisen (“The Jim Gaffigan Show,” “SNL”) voices Cole; Kumail Nanjiani (“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”) is Jay; Abbi Jacobson (“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising”) plays Nya; and Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”) voices Zane.

“The Lego Ninjago Movie” will be directed by Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher and Bob Logan, based on Lego Construction Toys.

“The Lego Ninjago Movie” is produced by Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who previously collaborated on the worldwide box-office phenomenon “The Lego Movie,” along with Maryann Garger (“Flushed Away”) and Chris McKay (“The Lego Batman Movie”). The executive producers are Seth Grahame-Smith, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone, with John Powers Middleton serving as co-producer.

The film is slated to open on Sept. 22, 2017, in both 3D and 2D formats.