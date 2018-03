La Cantera da la bienvenida a las mascotas

Dr. Alejandro Badia was special guest at the 1st SPORTME Sports Injury Conference — Dr Badia in Seville, Spain for talks about the management of hand and wrist sports injuries and reconstruction of the upper limb affected by arthritis —

Social Media Sensation LeJuan James Named Recipient of Hispanicize 2018 Latinovator Award — The Dominican and Puerto Rican digital star will be honored Tuesday, April 17th —